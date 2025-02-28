  • Friday, 28th February, 2025

DSTV/Gotv: FCCPC Directs MultiChoice to Maintain Current Prices Pending Investigation

James Emejo in Abuja

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) yesterday directed MultiChoice Nigeria to maintain its current subscription prices until the ongoing investigation into its proposed price hike is concluded.

The directive followed the company’s request for an extension regarding its scheduled appearance before the commission.

In a statement, FCCPC Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, noted that while the commission had granted the request, the “company is now required to attend the rescheduled investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, along with all relevant officers and a comprehensive response”.

He said, “Pursuant to this, MultiChoice is expressly instructed to maintain the existing price structure as of February 27, 2025, pending the commission’s review and final determination on the matter.

“Maintaining the status quo on pricing is essential to prevent any potential consumer harm during this period.”

The consumer rights commission summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to explain its proposed subscription price increase, set to take effect on March 1, 2025.

Exercising its mandate under Sections 32 and 33 of the FCCPA, the commission directed the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria to attend an investigative hearing at the commission’s headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The action followed MultiChoice’s formal notification of the price adjustment, which raises concerns about recurrent unilateral price hikes, potential market dominance abuse, and perceived anti-competitive practices in the pay-TV industry.

The FCCPC said it was deeply concerned that Nigerian consumers continue to face frequent price increases, amid accusations that MultiChoice applies different pricing strategies in other markets, heightening questions about fairness and market abuse.

Ijagwu said, “Should MultiChoice fail to provide satisfactory explanations or be found in violation of fair market principles, the FCCPC will be left with no other option than to impose regulatory penalties, sanctions, or other corrective measures to protect Nigerian consumers.”

Furthermore, the FCCPC stated that it was engaging the sector regulator and other relevant agencies to ensure fair competition and consumer protection within Nigeria’s broadcasting and digital subscription landscape.

