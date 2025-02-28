Anambra Local Govt Workers Form Coalition to Drive Soludo’s Second Term Agenda

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Workers in the local government sector of Anambra State under the aegis of Local Government Service Commission have formed a coalition to drive the second term agenda of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The workers who assembled in Awka, yesterday, for inauguration of the coalition – Solution Vanguard – said the group was formed to help them participate fully in politics, as their well-being depends largely on who succeeds the current governor.

Chairman of Anambra Local Government Service Commission and convener of Solution Vanguard, Mr. Vin Ezeaka, who addressed the local government workers during the inauguration of the group said even though civil servants are excluded from politics, the workers seek to participate in choosing who becomes the next governor of the state as such decision affect their lives too.

Ezeaka said: “This group (Solution Vanguard) is formed by workers in the local government sector themselves. Some of them came to me and said they are happy with the leadership of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as governor, and they will like to champion his return for a second term.

“They told me they like the infrastructural revolution of the governor, his packages for the workers which include prompt payment of salaries, increment, pension and gratuity without waste of time.

“They said if they miss the opportunity of having Soludo reelected, they may not know who the next governor will be, and that may affect their lives.

“After listening to them, as the chairman of Local Government Service Commission, I decided that even though people believe that civil servants are apolitical, these people are right about what they have said, and that was how we birthed Solution Vanguard.

“As workers who have tasted the good works of Soludo, these people you see here have said that even if Soludo refuses to re-contest, they will hold an open demonstration to urge him to contest.

“We are here to inaugurate this group and we urge you to go and do what you have been yearning for; which is to mobilize for Soludo’s second term. We believe that people will listen to you as civil servants more than party men and women.”

The event witnessed attendance from local government workers from all the 21 local government areas of the state. The highpoint of the event was the inauguration of state and local government executives of the group.

Special Adviser to the governor on political matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu also unveiled car stickers of the group to be shared for sensitization.