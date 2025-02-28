AbdulRazaq Distributes 73,364 Free Textbooks, Sports Kits, Others to Kwara Public School Pupils

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, yesterday, distributed 73,364 textbooks, sports kits, and other instructional materials worth several millions of naira to public school pupils in the state.

The textbooks distributed were for English, Mathematics, computer studies, and other core subjects.

Equally distributed included 100 pieces of special education materials; 260 sets of Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE) plastic chairs and tables; 3,931 sports equipment; 344 sets of agricultural tools; and 78 pieces of tablets (Maga Tab X).

At flag-off of the distribution in Ilorin on Thursday, the governor said the programme was another in the series of interventions by the administration, which reflected its priority and commitment to basic education in the state.

AbdulRazaq said, “It is the administration’s belief that the menace of out-of-school children will be a thing of the past, because of its high sensitivity and commitment to education development in the state.”

Represented at the event by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, AbdulRazaq said the free distribution of textbooks was basically to lessen the burden on parents amid the high cost of instructional materials in the markets.

He cited the regular recruitments of teachers and their promotion as and when due, as well as upgrading of school infrastructures, among other interventions of the administration to turn around the sector.

The governor praised the officials of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and other key stakeholders for their regular support and commitment to the project.

Chairman, Kwara State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon. Muhammed Salihu, described the event as another historic moment in the development of basic education in the state.

Salihu commended the governor for consistently investing in the sector.

“With this and many other developmental projects, it is obvious that the state has moved from the ugly past of yesteryears, and a lot of gaps have been filled in several sectors,” Salihu said.

Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Professor Sheu Adaramaja, commended AbdulRazaq for the unwavering commitment of the administration to improving basic education in the state.

Adaramaja said the materials will help in the provision of quality education and promotion of holistic development in the school system.

“These materials will undoubtedly enhance the standard of education and sports activities in our basic schools, bringing relief to parents and pupils/students across the state,” he said.

Adaramaja added, “We firmly believe that education is the bedrock of any development. Our goal is to build our children into worthy future leaders, who will drive positive change in our state and beyond.”