2027 Ogun Governorship: Yayi, the Man Who the Cap Fits

Olanrewaju Fatunmbi

There is an intriguing paradox going on in Ogun West in the strident agitation for the zone to produce the next governor of Ogun State after the expiration of the second tenure of Prince Dapo Abiodun in 2027. As we approach the next power transition, our search for a consensus candidate to represent the All Progressives Congress (APC) is becoming increasingly challenging. We aim to find a candidate the state hierarchy can adopt without controversy but we remain divided in our effort to find a convergence. So divided we are now that everybody is paying lip service to our collective resolution to queue behind a strong personality who can lead our party to victory.

For 49 years since the creation of Ogun State, the Yewa/Awori (Ogun West) people have been crying of marginalization in the power equation not for a lack of qualified and resources personnel, but due to a lopsided arrangement that confers the privilege of leading the state as a birthright in some particular sections of the state. It is also due partly to our inability to present a united front in our previous attempt to clinch the ticket.

Good enough, the renewed agitation for a change of ‘status quo’ has started well, especially having convincingly articulated genuine reasons for seeking the governorship slot and consistently engaged the relevant stakeholders in constructive dialogue. We should encourage the process to continue until we achieve the desired result. While pursuing the goal, we must all appreciate that we have more responsibility to ourselves than any other section in ensuring that there is a consensus-building process that is open, far-reaching and inclusive.

Already, significant progress has been made in the way prominent figures, including traditional rulers within the Yewa/Awori people, have been speaking in one voice in their support for Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola’s ambition to contest the 2027 governorship election.

This is not without being mindful of the array of contenders who also have all it takes to govern the state. Among others, names like Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (GNI), Hon Abdulkabir Akinlade, Engr (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele (incumbent Ogun State Deputy-Governor) have been circulating in the media as prospective aspirants. Besides these notable individuals, there is also an increasing number of other people gunning to take a shot at the coveted seat. All of them are eminently qualified to aspire to lead the state. But can all of them present themselves to the party for the hurdles of primary without scuttling our collective effort to produce the next governor? The answer is no. By so doing, not only the aspirants but all of us as a people will be browbeaten. We have had enough experience of disappointment to allow a repeat of the past mistakes.

Therefore, the concern of the elders and other strong voices who have thrown their weights behind Adeola (aka Yayi) is to avoid the divisive politics of the past which had made it impossible for one of our own to clinch the number position.

Let’s get the issues right. No one is coming to the table with a sense of entitlement. We only crave for genuine consensus-building process that is anchored on mutual trust, understanding and genuine concession rather than popularity contest that may ultimately end in acrimony, generate bad blood and disgraceful defeat. The time is now for us to take our rightful place in the governance of our state for the good of all. Democracy is a game of number. We cannot continue to play a second fiddle in a state where we are part and parcel of the critical stakeholders. We must leverage our collective strength and forge ahead in unity.

By now, we ought to have laid to rest the raging controversy about consensus candidate to create more time for mobilisation for the party’s victory in 2027. Regrettably, we are spending far too much time in divisive politics and far less energy on a workable plan than can facilitate a smooth power shift to Ogun West after the expiration of the tenure of Governor Dapo Abiodun on May 29, 2027. Because of diversity of interests, we have not been able to move beyond the level of agitation to the arduous task of negotiation with critical stakeholders in other zones. And time is of the essence.

As we all know, power transition has always been a hard nut to crack. The only way to navigate through is genuine stakeholders’ engagement and deliberate concession based on the principles of fairness, equity and inclusiveness. It’s time we put aside our narrow self-interest and begin to address these growing concerns with open-mindedness, focusing on the ultimate goal of producing the next governor in the coming dispensation.

In the effort to achieve the desire concession for the agitation of Ogun West to produce the next governor, an overwhelming number of Yewa/Awori people have been unanimous in their support for Yayi as the most preferred candidate to be presented to the APC stakeholders for general consideration. This is not to undermine the legitimate right of others to aspire for the governorship contest. Neither is it a deliberate manouvre to force their wish on anyone as nothing confers the right to aspire to leadership position as birthright.

However, it makes a practical sense for us as a people with common aspiration to put forward the best sellable candidate before rallying other stakeholders. Among others, Senator Adeola has won the admiration of overwhelming number of people because of his track record of good representation, grassroots connection, generosity and philanthropy. Though some people have misconstrued his philanthropic gestures as a means of taking undue advantage of the poverty-ridden populace to achieve cheap popularity, it does not diminish his competence to lead the state. In experience, academic achievements, exposure to the ideals of good governance, politicking and national relevance, he towers above his peers.

To begin with electoral value, without the risk of sounding partisan, Senator Yayi stands a higher ground than any other contending aspirant in the race. The records are there. Since he began his legislative career in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2003, he has not lost any election. Much more instructive is the way he moved his political machinery to Ogun West shortly before the 2023 general elections and went ahead to contest the senatorial seat winning with a landslide victory. To date, no one can boast of that record-breaking level of acceptability. That means he has something working for him. So, it will be difficult for the proverbial camel to pass through the eye of the needle than for anybody to beat him in an open, free and fair primary contest.

Secondly, you cannot take away from him his consistency and commitment to the ideals of progressivism as a political ideology. While others are hopping from one political party to another in desperation to fulfill their selfish ambition, Adeola has remained loyal to the progressive forces. From the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) as the leading opposition party then to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) which later metamorphosed to the All Progressives Congress APC along with like-minds, Adeola kept an abiding faith in progressive politics and politicking. His identity as a loyal party member remains yet consistent and unmistakable. None of those currently parading the political space, angling to pick the ticket of the APC can boast of such credibility. For instance, Hon Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), representing Imeko Afon/ Yewa North Federal Constituency, has been part of governorship conversation in the state since 2011. In pursuit of his aspiration, has traversed different political parties. Similarly, others like insurance guru, Biyi Otegbeye and Hon Abdukkabir Adekunle Akinlade (Triple A) have had reasons to jump ship in the course of their governorship aspiration. Though the constitution allows for freedom of association, such movement questions the character of the individuals involved. It also casts a shadow of doubt on their capacity to lead because people may sooner than later find out that they are lacking in public trust and confidence.

Besides his unblemished track record of performance as a legislator with grassroots connection, several other factors will also work in favour of Adeola as a suitable candidate for the governorship position. One, his support base is spread across the state, having established his imprints in virtually all nooks and crannies of the state through one form of project or the other. He is a man of the people both at urban and grassroots levels.

In terms of capacity for performance, Adeola is a tested and trusted hand. For him to have recorded success in all that he had achieved as a lawmaker, he will certainly do better in an executive capacity. His visionary leadership, his credential as a fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), his wealth of experience in governance and track record of performance already prepared him for the job.

Above all, he has the financial wherewithal to take the shot at the exalted position. All of these have accounted for the reason traditional rulers, the youth groups, artisans, religious bodies, market women and men, political associates and other well-meaning indigene of Yewa/Awori have been keeping their eyes on him as a worthy successor of Governor Abiodun. His current performance is quite remarkable and outstanding. He has over the years contributed his quota to the development of his Ogun West Senatorial District and Ogun State in general.

In all fronts, Senator Yayi has made several infrastructure interventions that make him a household name among the people of Ogun West Senatorial District.

The latest in the infrastructure revolution that has drawn wide applause from across the stakeholders in the zone is the construction of the Oke Ela Ilaro Section 1&2 rural farm road. This project aims to ease the transportation of farm produce from the neighboring communities in the senatorial district to urban market thereby promoting economic growth and improved wellbeing.

To be sure, Ilaro is the headquarters of Yewa South local governments and also the administrative headquarters of Yewaland in Ogun State. The Oke Ela road which is a major artery in the local government had suffered years of neglect before Senator Yayi’s intervention. Prince Ajibode Tunji, a member of the Ilaro Development Council, who could not hide his excitement seeing the construction work going on, highlighted the significance of the road renovation to the socio-economic lives of the people. He said: “We are currently standing on the old Lagos road, specifically the Ilaro-Papalanto road. This road was last constructed during the era of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Sadly, it has been neglected for decades, with no repairs or maintenance until Senator Yayi’s recent intervention.

“This vital road connects Ilaro to Papa Lanto and Ota,leading to Lagos state and serving over seventy communities that had suffered years of neglect under the successive administrations. Thanks to the timely intervention o Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adéọlá (aka Yayi), representing Ogun West.”

In the same vein, Engineer Martin Nnamani perfectly captures the essence of the intervention in his reaction to the ongoing rehabilitation work. “Yayi has “opened our eyes” to the possibility of exceptional leadership, demonstrating that individual character and dedication can make a tangible difference in the lives of citizens,” he posited.

The contractors handling the projected has been working days and nights to ensure that the road is completed and revitalized to improve economic activities in the area.

The joy of the residents has continued to resonate far and wide within the senatorial district. Iyaafin Olanite Foluke, a resident of Oke Ela, Ilaro, while expressing her heartfelt gratitude, declared: “Nobody could have imagined a good road like this without Senator YAYI’s intervention. He has connected our community to Golden Estate through this road, and we are eternally grateful. May God continue to bless and guide him.”

In a remarkable development, asphalt has been laid and lane markings have been added to the newly renovated road. What’s even more impressive is that this road improvement is part of a broader border initiative spearheaded by Senator Yayi, benefiting multiple districts across the region.

Governance is about the people. Any initiative that sees the people as a means and end to development will not only promote ownership of the process but also engender public trust and confidence. For years of service as a legislator, Senator Adeola has won laurel for good representation. His record speaks for him. Given executive powers as a governor, he will do much more better. For the 2027 epic contest, let Yayi wear it, for him the cap fits.

*Fatunmbi writes from Okeagbede, Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun State