  • Thursday, 27th February, 2025

TETFUND, British Council Partner to Boost Nigeria’s Education Sector

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is collaborating with British institutions to enhance transnational education in Nigeria.

This partnership aims to foster knowledge exchange, research collaboration, and faculty development while reducing Nigeria’s dependence on foreign education.

Speaking during a meeting with a British Council delegation led by Charlie Walker, TETFund Executive Secretary Sonny Echono emphasized the importance of this collaboration.

Echono said: “We are committed to strengthening our local institutions to offer high-quality programmes. By working with British institutions, we can expose Nigerian academics to global best practices and leapfrog in key educational areas.”

He further revealed that TETFund has suspended its overseas scholarship programme, opting instead to channel resources into in-house training and institutional capacity building.

“For the next few years, we will prioritize training within Nigeria,” Echono stated, adding: “We recognize that some specialized knowledge may not yet be available locally, and this partnership will help bridge that gap.”

Walker echoed the significance of transnational education, stating that it will promote research collaboration, cultural exchange, and skill development.

Walker said: “The relationship between the UK and Nigeria in education is long-standing. We are excited about the pilot programme across Nigeria’s geopolitical regions and remain committed to supporting its success.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.