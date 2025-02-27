ST Team Launches Tech Academy Programme to Empower Youths 

Smart Treasure Investment (ST Team), an AI-powered investment platform dedicated to creating financial freedom for individuals, has launched its Tech Academy Programme designed to empower next generation youths also know as Gen Z.

The initiative offers free training in tech-related fields to the youths and children of all its members.

Regional Head of Smart Treasures in Lagos, Mr. Trust Otorudo, announced the training initiative during a press conference in Lagos recently. He emphasised the academy’s mission to provide accessible and quality tech-related training for members and their children.

“We believe that members and their kids deserve access to quality technology training, regardless of their financial background. That’s why we’re offering this training for free, exclusively to our members,” Otorudo stated.

The academy will provide training in full-stack development, web design, coding, and other tech-related areas.

The programme will be headed by a VIP member of the Smart Treasures Team, Mr. Ejiro Awenayeri.

Otorudo expressed excitement about the impact the academy will have on the community and encouraged members to take advantage of the opportunities provided.

Speaking during the press conference, Awenayeri praised the initiative, adding that it will offer an added advantage to ST Team members and expose their children to comprehensive IT development, including front-end and back-end learning.

“The ST Team is doing a great job and the tech program is a very laudable one. The team is in the right direction because tech development is revolutionary,” Awenayeri said.

The ST Tech Academy aims to develop skills in software engineering, data, visual assistance, and full-stack development for ST Team members’ children aged 13 and above.