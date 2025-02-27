Lagos Lawmakers Reject Obasa

Segun James

As the crisis in the Lagos Assembly deepens, members have rejected the return of Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as speaker.

The lawmakers who spoke to journalists at the Lagos Assembly Complex Thursday frowned on the decision to return the Obasa without prior notice.

They rejected the fprmer Speaker and sought the All Progressive Congress (APC) leaders’ intervention.

They said there must be clear direction and directive on the issue.

Hon. Stephen Ogundipe representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency who spoke on behalf of other lawmakers said the lawmakers were shocked at the development.

He said that, however, members remained calm in the face of the unfolding charade.

He said: ”This is Lagos. We are approached by our leaders that we should remain calm and take things easy until”