Lagos Crisis: Court Grants N3m Bail to Three Assembly Staff, Sets June 24 for Trial

Wale Igbintade

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted bail to three staff members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who are accused of assaulting operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) during the leadership crisis on February 17.

The defendants, Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle, and Fatimoh Adetola, were granted bail after their lawyer, Mr. Frank Eke, filed a motion following their arraignment. They pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Each defendant was granted bail in the sum of N3 million, with one surety each.

The sureties must be employed by either the Lagos State government or the federal government, and should be at least Grade Level 12.

The court registrar will verify the documents presented.

The DSS had brought the three assembly staff members before the court on charges marked FHC/L/273C/2025.

The defendants, along with others still at large, are accused of conspiring to assault SSS officers while they were carrying out their official duties on February 17, 2025.

They are also accused of obstructing the officers without reasonable cause.

Additionally, the three are alleged to have engaged in cyberstalking by recording and spreading false information on social media with the intent to cause public disorder.

Specifically, they are accused of using electronic devices like the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Techno Pop 8 to circulate misleading information, intending to embarrass the DSS and its officials.

The charges include conspiracy and violations of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015 (amended in 2024), as well as sections of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The three defendants denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The prosecutor, Barrister M.O. Bajela, requested a trial date, while the defendants’ lawyer, Mr. Frank Eke, filed bail applications, which had been served to the prosecutor.

Eke described the prosecution as “collateral damage” and urged the court to grant the bail under liberal terms.

In response, the prosecutor informed the court that he had received the bail application but left the decision to the court’s discretion.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Osiagor granted bail to each defendant in the sum of N3 million, with one surety each.

The surety must be employed by the government at Grade Level 12 or higher. The trial has been adjourned to June 24.