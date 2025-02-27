ITU Seeks Global Collaboration on Resilience of Submarine Cables

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The International Telecommunications Union (ITU), has appealed to the global community for collective action and collaboration against submarine cables disruptions and cuts that could slow down the growth and development of digital economy in the world.

The Secretary General of ITU, Doreen

Bogdan-Martin, who made the call, Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the ongoing summit on Submarine Cables Resilience holding in Abuja, noted that at the moment, the digital economy accounted for the greater part of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), adding that it is expected to peak at $16.5 trillion by 2028.

She explained that global attention should be focused on measures that would sustain the spate of rapid developments in the digital economy sector with submarine cables connectivity accounting for 95 per cent of its backbone.

” The past two decades have seen a vast digital shift, with new socio-economic opportunities as well as challenges. Since the 2005 World Summit on the increasing society, the number of internet users back then in 2005 stood at one billion.

“At the end of last year, we had 5.5 billion internet users. And today, the global digital economy is growing faster than global GDP and is expected to reach 16.5 trillion U.S. dollars by 2028.

” Over the next decade, some estimate that more than two-thirds of the new value creation could come from digitally-enabled companies,

“As our economies and digital innovations grow, and as we seek to bring meaningful connectivity to all, so does our reliance on digital infrastructure like submarine cables. This global undersea network is emblematic of the innovation and the investment required to connect the world meaningfully.”, Bogdan-Martin said.

The ITU Secretary General lamented that despite the resilience of undersea cables, about 200 disruptions are witnessed yearly, while fixing them across continents and countries are difficult and slow.

She noted that the global economy always feels the impact of submarine cables cuts and disruptions, stressing that “submarine cables are put in place by an interplay of technology, business, and policy that have to be considered holistically.

” That’s why this summit includes a diversity of stakeholders that are essential to this conversation,” she added.

Bogdan-Martin who praised Nigeria for hosting the event, called on the ITU advisory body, the academia and other stakeholders to work towards a lasting solution to the challenges of undersea cables cuts and disruptions across the globe.

The Co-chair of the Advisory Board for ITU, Prof Sandra Maximiano, underscored the importance of the International Advisory Board for Submarine Cable Business and economy at the Summit, saying that positive developments have been witnessed in the industry.

“It is no coincidence that we are meeting here in Abuja today, given that several cable cuts occurred in March last year affecting multiple countries in West Africa, including Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, and Senegal.

“This incident highlighted the critical importance of subsea cable businesses in this region, with some estimates indicating that over 70 million customers were infected.

“While Nigeria is served by several submarine cable systems, many of which also land in my home country, Portugal, including Maniwari, the Africa coast to Europe, Etihanu, and to Africa, other Western African countries are served by only a single submarine cable,” Maximiano said.

The Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani in his remarks welcomed the ITU delegates to Nigeria, and urged participants to take advantage of the hospitality of the Nigeria.

Speaking on submarine cables issues, Tijani said:” This is not just a technical or industry-specific challenge. It is a global imperative that affects the financial market, trade, education, health systems, and even governance.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria is committed to strengthening its digital infrastructure and advancing policies that support connectivity, innovation, and economic growth.

“We are taking decisive steps as a nation to recognize and protect the government’s infrastructure as critical national infrastructure, aligning with our broader efforts to enhance digital resilience across all sectors.

“As a government, we are also deeply invested in leveraging digital property infrastructure, promoting global access, and expanding broadband penetration, ensuring that connectivity remains a catalyst for economic transformation and revolution.

“The outcomes of this summit will not only influence policy and investment decisions, but also serve as the foundation for global cooperation and long-term resilience. “

The summit is being attended by more than 300 delegates across the world from the 194 ITU-member countries.

“The Director General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, the National Commissioner of NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji and the Managing Director of NigComSat, Mrs Jane Egerton-Idehen in attendance.