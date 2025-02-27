GBV: Royal Fathers, Religious Leaders, Others Converge on Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Traditional rulers, security agencies, religious leaders, heads of institutions, civil society organisations and youth development associations yesterday converged in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, to deliberate on how to stop further Gender Based Violence (GBV) across the 16 local government councils of Kwara State in order to have a peaceful atmosphere for all.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the recent murder of a final year student of Kwara State College of Education, late Yetunde Hafsoh Lawal, by one acclaimed Islamic cleric, Mallam AbdulRahman Mohammed Bello, for ritual purposes in Ilorin.

The event was organised by a non-governmental organisation, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), in partnership with the Ford Foundation, so as to educate and enlighten the affected stakeholders on the need to rise against such act in their various communities in the state.

The theme of the event is tagged “Mobilizing Stakeholders for Action Against Gender-Based Violence in Kwara State”.

Speaking at the event, the Executive director of BBYDI, Mrs. Nurah Sanni- Jimoh, said: “Today is more than just another gathering; it is a bold step in our collective fight against one of the most pressing human rights violations of our time”.

She said: “Gender-Based Violence (GBV) remains a deep-rooted societal challenge that threatens the dignity, safety, and well-being of individuals, especially women and girls.

“For too long, gender-based violence has persisted under different guises, like domestic abuse, sexual violence, harmful traditional practices, and even structural discrimination.

“Yet, let it be known that no society can truly prosper while half of its population lives in fear, and suffers in silence”.

She said: “Our resolve today is further strengthened by the fact that both the law and religion stand firmly against gender-based violence.

“Our faiths, be it Islam, Christianity or traditional practices, uphold the sanctity of human dignity, condemn oppression and injustice.

“There is no justification, culturally, religiously, or otherwise, for any act that diminishes the worth of another human being. Similarly, laws like the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act criminalize various forms of GBV.

The executive director added: “Over the years, we at Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) have remained resolute in our commitment to combating GBV, ensuring that no survivor suffers in silence, and that communities take a stand against all forms of violence.

“Our efforts, particularly in Kwara State, have focused on advocacy, prevention, and strategic engagement with key stakeholders, many of whom are present in this hall today.

“As part of our commitment to protecting the rights of women and girls, we have actively advocated for the domestication of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in Kwara, Osun, and Niger States.

“To support this advocacy, we developed a compendium of Discriminatory laws and practices Against Women in Nigeria which provides information on the gaps in the existing laws regarding the rights of women”.

“We also produced a fact-sheet on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, and a policy brief highlighting the gaps and the way forward in the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015.

“Additionally, we trained 25 #SaferNet Ambassadors on online safety, these ambassadors were subsequently deployed to secondary schools across Kwara State to educate students and teachers on digital rights and internet safety”.

In her remarks, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Afolashade Opeyemi urged encouragement for womenfolk and general condemnation of the violators of women’s rights.

She however said: “Traditional rulers, religious leaders, law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations, and every citizen must be part of the solution.

“Your influence and voices are powerful tools in changing harmful norms and fostering an environment of respect and equality”.

On their part, Olomu of Omuaran, Oba AbdulRaheem Oladele Adeoti and Emir of Ilesha Baruba, Prof. Alidu Abubakar, lauded the BBYDI for taking bold step on the need to stop further Gender Based Violence in the state.

They however said that, the royal fathers in the state will not relent towards educating the people of the communities so as to nip the act in the bud.