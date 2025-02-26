Visa On Arrival Policy: PEBEC Allays Fears, Says Promotion of Tourism, Trade, Investment Remains Key

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has assured Nigerians and foreigners seeking to invest in Nigeria that the issues surrounding the cancellation of the Visa on Arrival Policy will be resolved in no distant time.

Director General of PEBEC, Zara Mustapha Audu, in a statement yesterday, said the decision announced by the Minister of Interior, Olabunmi Tunji-Ojo, will be strengthened while the ease of doing business in Nigeria is upheld.

Audu noted that insecurity which happens to be the major reason for the minister’s decision has caused anxiety within the international community, and assured that stakeholders through dialogue and collaboration are engaging with the minister to find a solution.

She therefore called on foreign communities to remain calm and confident in the ability to resolve the matter, while assuring that the council will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria remains an attractive destination for investors, tourists, and businesses alike.

Her words: “Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) wishes to address the recent concerns surrounding the Minister of Interior’s decision to cancel the Visa on Arrival (VOA) policy.

“We understand the anxiety this has caused among the foreign community and would like to assure all stakeholders that PEBEC is actively engaging with the Minister of Interior to find a solution.

“Our primary objective is to strengthen security around the VOA process while maintaining the policy, which has been instrumental in promoting tourism, trade, and investment in Nigeria.

“We believe that with collaboration and dialogue, we can address the security issues identified and achieve a secure and efficient VOA process that benefits all parties involved.”

She further reiterated that PEBEC has a proven track record of driving reforms to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria, and has implemented various initiatives to simplify procedures, reduce bottlenecks, and create a more conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.