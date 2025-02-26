Rivers Governor Wants Pa Clark Immortalised

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has stressed the need for late Chief Edwin Clark to be immotalised.

Chief Clark died on February 17, 2025, at 97 years, in Abuja.

Governor Fubara said Pa Clark was a quintessential leader who remained fearless, speaking against acts of injustice, leadership recklessness and marginalisation while also propagating national unity.

Fubara made the assertion when he led a delegation of elders, traditional and political leaders of Rivers State to pay a condolence visit to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family residence in Abuja, yesterday.

The Rivers State governor stated that late Clark was not just a South-south leader of repute but truly occupied strategic place in national history for his role in nation-building and pursuit for social justice.

He said: “Papa lived very long, 90 plus years is not a joke with full energy, still contributing positively. So, I join the family to say it pleased God at this time for him to leave us. And while he is not here with us, we cherish the wonderful work he did.”

“I am happy to be associated with such character. He was a father with character of integrity, uprightness; character that is not greedy, self-serving. He was ready to sacrifice everything.”

“I want to assure the family, Clark was a father to me. In my most trying time, he stood by me. He spoke truth to power. He wasn’t scared, and I appreciate the role he played and the impact he made.

“We came here to tell you that Rivers State feels this pain. we are going to support to make sure that we follow the decision of the family to make sure that we give him a befitting burial.”

“We have to immortalise his name. That is the truth. It is not about the South-South. It is all about his contributions to nation-building.”

Governor Fubara advised the bereaved family to stay united to honour their late father whose legacy they must protect, and urged them to be different from some families that recline to scrambling over assets, which is possible, if they stand together to resist such tendencies.

He said: “Be more united now than ever. That is the only way we his children at the other side, will come to support you to make sure that he is given a befitting burial.”

While welcoming Governor Fubara and his entourage, son of late Chief Clark, Ebikeme Clark, expressed gratitude of the children to the governor, members of the delegation and the entire State for the support and visit.

He said the family was well aware of the impact of the life of their late father on a lot of people, not only in Delta State where he hailed from but in South-south, Niger Delta, the whole nation and beyond.

He said: “The support Nigerians have showed him over the years is overwhelming. We, his children, appreciate everything you have done. I just want to say thank you, and God will bless you all.”