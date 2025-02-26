  • Wednesday, 26th February, 2025

Over 1.5m Candidates Registered for 2025 UTME, Says JAMB

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* Insists no extension of registration date

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that over 1.5 million candidates have successfully registered to participate in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement Wednesday, noted that the figure aligns closely with the Board’s projections for the 2025 examination cycle.

He further restated that JAMB was not considering extension of any deadline for the registration beyond March 8, 2025, as being championed in some quarters.

“It is essential to note that the Board’s calendar is fixed with numerous subsequent programmes scheduled after registration, including examinations, results management and admissions exercise.

“The timelines are coordinated with other agencies whose operations rely on the completion of our processes. Therefore, extending the registration period would disrupt not only the Board’s plans but also those of our partner.

“This deadline has been clearly communicated in all advertisements and the official calendar for the 2025 UTME exercise. We wish to inform all prospective candidates that there will be no extension of the registration period.

“This notice is particularly important given the recent decline in the number of candidates registering for the examination. We urge candidates who wish to participate in the 2025 UTME to register promptly and avoid waiting till the last minute,” Benjamin said.

He also encouraged candidates to complete their registration as soon as possible, adhering to the established timeline for the 2025 UTME.

The registration period for the 2025 UTME which began on February 3, will conclude on March 8, 2025.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.