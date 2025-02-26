NFF Congratulates Bassey, Danladi on Government Appointments





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has felicitated with Etubom Paul Bassey and Chief Isaac Danladi, two eminent members of the Nigeria football family who have been appointed commissioners by the Akwa Ibom State and Nasarawa states governments respectively.

“These appointments are, no doubt, just reward for the excellent contributions that these two illustrious men have made to football development in their different states in particular, and the country in general, in over one decade. Etubom Bassey and Chief Danladi have had their hands in the plough in Nigeria football for a very long time, and they have always shown great passion, dedication and diligence all the time.

“The NFF congratulates them on their new posts and believe they will do more than enough to justify the confidence reposed in them by their State Chief Executives,” NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, said on Tuesday.

Bassey, a dyed-in-the-wool communication expert, rose through the ranks from the position of a reporter to becoming a newspaper publisher, and also worked as a member of the Media Committee of the Confederation of African Football. He mutated to becoming a CAF and FIFA General Coordinator, and has been Chairman of elite-division club, Akwa United FC for over a decade, alongside serving meritoriously as special adviser to the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports. He has always been in the forefront of ensuring comfort and easefulness for players and officials of the National Teams whenever they are in Uyo to play international matches.

Chief Danladi, who recently retired as a permanent secretary in the Nasarawa State Civil Service, was also Chairman of NPFL club, Nasarawa United FC for over a decade, and surely, is leaving giant footprints in the sands of time.