iRecharge Unveils Graduate Trainee Program to Combat Youth Unemployment

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

In a strategic move to tackle rising youth unemployment and equip young graduates with industry-relevant skills, iRecharge Tech Innovations has launched a Graduate Trainee Program aimed at fostering career growth and job opportunities in Nigeria’s tech sector.

iRecharge, a leading digital payment solutions provider, announced the initiative as part of its commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry experience.

The program is designed to provide fresh graduates with hands-on training, mentorship, and career development across various departments within the company.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme in Abuja, Chief Executive Officer of iRecharge Tech Innovations, Tomi Araromi, emphasized the company’s dedication to empowering young Nigerians.

According to him: “The youth are the heartbeat of innovation, and their dreams are crucial to the future of our economy. This Graduate Trainee Program is a step toward helping them realize those dreams while simultaneously addressing the high unemployment rate in the country”.

The program will expose participants to practical experience in the fast-paced tech industry, allowing them to develop crucial problem-solving skills and gain insights into digital finance and payment systems. Upon successful completion, trainees will have the opportunity to transition into full-time roles within iRecharge.

Beyond employment creation, the Graduate Trainee Program aligns with iRecharge’s mission to drive digital inclusion and economic growth by equipping young professionals with in-demand skills. The company sees this initiative as a way to cultivate future tech leaders who will contribute to Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Aspiring participants are encouraged to apply via iRecharge’s official website, where the selection process will prioritize young graduates eager to develop careers in the technology and financial services sectors.

With this program, iRecharge is positioning itself not just as a leader in digital payments but also as a catalyst for job creation and youth empowerment in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.