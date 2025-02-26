Greensprings School to Host Symposium on Education, Values in Nigeria

Greensprings School is set to host a groundbreaking symposium titled ‘Educating for Impact: The Transformative Power of Education and Values in Nigeria’.

The event will bring together thought leaders, educators, policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the vital role of education in shaping Nigeria’s future.

The symposium will provide a platform for deep discussions on how quality education and strong values can drive national development and empower the next generation of leaders. Education experts, government officials, and industry professionals will share insights on best practices, challenges, and innovative strategies for enhancing Nigeria’s educational landscape.

Key highlights of the symposium include’ Expert-led panel discussions on the intersection of education and societal transformation; inspiring speeches from renowned educators and policymakers such as Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Dr, Peter Bamkole, and Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo; breakout sessions focused on implementing value-based education in schools; as well as networking opportunities for professionals passionate about educational advancement.

The event will hold at Terra Kulture on Friday, February 28, 2025.