Golf Captain at Ikoyi Club, Adekunle, Ends Tenure on High Note 

After successfully serving his members over the past 12 months, Tade Adekunle, Captain of the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 has ended his one year tenure with fun and fanfare.

Hailed as one of the most successful Captains in the section, Adekunle is leaving office with accolades from appreciative members.

Part of his historic achievements easily pointed at is the wire mesh bordering Hole-1 fairway and the golf range. Also of note are the remodeled and re-grassed tee boxes to international standard, especially Hole-1, which is now the signature hole and many others.

Expressing his appreciation for the love shown him during his reign especially those who stood by him, the outgoing Captain pledged to continue to work hard for the glory of the section and Ikoyi Club at large.

Meanwhile, a special golf tournament- Captain’s Day Golf Tournament, put in place to celebrate his tenure, ended on a thrilling note on Saturday with Elias Igbinakenzua emerging winner.

To finish top in the oversubscribed competition, Igbinakenzua grossed a score of 95, for 70-net, beating Kuna Ikiba on countback. Mark Yalaju was further down on the winners chart in the third position after netting a score of 70 also losing on countback.

Perennial winner, Peter Eben-Spiff won in the gross category for men with a score of 78, beating Joachim Afe on countback also.

Terry Otunya won the veteran category followed by Felix Majekodunmi who ducked in the second position.

Babatunde Oni, the current Vice Captain now steps in as Captain and would administer the section for the next 12 months.