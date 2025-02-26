Five Die, 20 Missing As Boats Collide In Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

No fewer than five people have been confirmed dead, while 20 others are missing after two speedboats collided along the waterways in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

THISDAY learnt that the accident, which occurred Monday evening, involved boats ferrying passengers returning from a burial ceremony.

Eyewitnesses attributed the collision to poor visibility, as most of the passengers were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the accident Tuesday, said that six survivors with injuries were rescued and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Warri.

“This is a tragic accident, and we are working with marine units and local divers to locate the missing passengers,” Edafe said.

A resident, Emmanuel Okoro, who witnessed the accident, described the scene as chaotic.

“People were screaming for help. Some managed to swim to safety, but many others disappeared beneath the water,” he recounted.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as emergency responders and local volunteers continued searching for the missing victims.