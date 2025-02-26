Excitement Greets Design and Innovation Exhibition in Lagos

* Young innovators flood venue

The Design and Innovation Exhibition 2025 has kicked off with much anticipation, drawing a large crowd of young innovators and industry leaders to the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos.

The event, running from Tuesday, February 25 to Sunday, March 2, showcases the immense potential within Nigeria’s manufacturing and creative industries.

The founder of Design Week Lagos, Titi Ogufere, highlighted the exhibition’s mission to showcase the remarkable talent and creativity within Nigeria.

She stressed the importance of increased support from the government and financial institutions to help Nigerian designers compete on a global scale, especially in the rapidly growing design market, valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

“This exhibition is a testament to the talent and hard work happening in Nigeria’s creative industries. We’re here to celebrate and showcase the potential of our local designers and manufacturers,” said Ogufere.

“The global design industry offers immense opportunities, and with more support, Nigerian designers can truly thrive on the world stage.”

The exhibition, themed ‘Building a Made-in-Nigeria Brand,’ aims to emphasize the creativity, innovation and craftsmanship of Nigerian designers while highlighting the importance of industrialization and export.

It also reflects a commitment to developing a sustainable industrial ecosystem that supports local talent and fosters economic growth across Africa.

According to Ogufere, “We have a wealth of untapped creative potential in Nigeria. It’s time for us to shift focus from foreign markets and showcase what we can do right here at home. The global furniture market alone is valued at over $700 billion, and Nigerian designers can carve out a significant share of that.”

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, also attended the fair, stressing the importance of strengthening the synergy between Nigerian creativity and manufacturing.

“By leveraging our country’s rich creative resources, we can modernize products, promote locally-made furniture, and build stronger economic connections,” Musawa said, reaffirming the Federal Government’s support for such initiatives.

The Managing Director and Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, spoke on the bank’s commitment to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

Represented by Omoboye Odu, Head of SME, Partnerships and Collaboration, Lawal remarked: “The success of SMEs is key to transforming Nigeria’s economy, and we recognize the importance of collaborating with the right partners. Titi Ogufere and Design Week Lagos are the perfect fit for us to help elevate Nigerian creatives and provide a platform to scale their businesses.”

The exhibition is featuring 58 designers, including collaborations between manufacturers and designers, offering a glimpse into the future of Nigerian design.