Edo Sports Commission Chairman Charges Stakeholders on Unity at Zonal Elimination Games 

Adibe Emenyonu  in Benin City 

The Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC), Desmond Enabulele, has called for the harnessing of the power of sports to unite youths and build a future filled with opportunities for them. 

He stated this on Tuesday in Benin City, while declaring open the South-South zonal eliminations for ball games ahead of the National Sports Festival, tagged, “Ogun 2025”. 

Enabulele who noted that sports have always been a powerful tool for unity, discipline, and youth empowerment, described the zonal elimination games as a crucial stage in the journey to the National Sports Festival. 

“As we gather here today, let us remember that beyond competition, this event is an opportunity to foster friendship, teamwork, and mutual respect among our young athletes.

“We must continue to harness the power of sports to unite our youths and build a future filled with opportunities for them. 

“To our athletes from Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States, I urge you to compete with passion, determination, and sportsmanship. 

“You are not just representing your states but also showcasing the strength and talent of the South-South region. Give it your best, and let your performance speak for itself,” Enabulele said. 

Addressing the officials and referees, the Edo Sports Commission Chairman emphasized the importance of fair play and impartiality in officiating. 

“The credibility of this tournament depends on your integrity, and we expect nothing but unbiased and professional judgment to ensure that the best teams emerge victorious,” he said. 

In his remarks, the Zonal Coordinator of National Sports Commission, Peter Njoku, gave the number of participating athletes as 688 (310 males and 378 females) competing in the various events. 

He expressed confidence that athletes from the South-South will emerge winners of the event.

Athletes from the six states of the South-South zone, namely; Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, are participating in the elimination games in Benin City.

