CAS Advocates Indigenous Solutions to Local Security Threats in Africa

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has advocated for African-led solutions to local security threats on the African continent.

Abubakar also stated that enhanced cooperation among African Air Forces is crucial for tackling emerging security threats, such as terrorism, insurgency, and transnational crime.

Speaking at the African Air Chiefs’ Symposium in Zambia, the CAS highlighted the importance of regional collaboration and strategic partnerships in strengthening African airpower capabilities and addressing common threats.

Abubakar who assumed the Chairmanship of the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF), promised to fully operationalise the association and enhance Africa-led Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations.

He underscored the role of strategic partnerships with allied nations and international organisations in building capacity, enhancing interoperability, and advancing technological innovations in aerospace operations.

A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, said the AAAF symposium is more than just a meeting of minds; it is a demonstration of commitment towards a safer, more secure, and more prosperous Africa.

 “Our collaboration is a powerful reminder of the importance of finding African solutions to African problems,” Air Marshal Abubakar said.

Abubakar called for renewed commitment from all member states, stressing that unity and cooperation remain critical to achieving the association’s objectives.

He further assured members that Nigeria is committed to delivering a successful African Air Chiefs’ Symposium in 2026.

“The appointment of the Nigerian CAS as AAAF Chairman underscores the NAF’s leadership role and expanding capabilities in the region,” the statement said.

The AAAF is a non-political organisation dedicated to enhancing airpower capability and cooperation among African nations.

