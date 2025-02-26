Anambra to Activate Homeland Consciousness Initiative

Ahamefula Ogbu





Anambra State government has disclosed plan to unveil a campaign to sensitise indigenes and investors to think home and take part of their investments to the State.

Spearheaded by the State liaison office in Lagos, the government plans to formally launch the programme next weekend at Villa Park, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, the Special Adviser and Liaison Officer in Lagos, Mr. Leo Chiegboka, explained that thinking home by taking part of their investments to Anambra State would have the youth engaged as well as provide them with means of survival through steady income which would draw them away from criminality.

“The Anambra Homeland Consciousness Initiative seeks to strengthen the bond between our people, harness our collective resources and create pathways for sustainable development in Anambra State.

“During this event, we will engage in discussions that will address critical aspects of our progress- economic empowerment , investment opportunities, infrastructural development and our role as stakeholders in the Anambra project.

“We believe that through meaningful dialogue, collaboration and strategic planning, we can unlock new possibilities that will drive our state forward.

“I urge every son and daughter of Anambra, particularly those in Lagos and beyond to make it a priority to attend this event. Your voice, ideas, and contributions matter. Together, we can create lasting impact and ensure that Anambra State remains a beacon of excellence in Nigeria and beyond,” Chiegboka charged.

Explaining efforts of the government to provide adequate security, he pointed at the exploits of Agunechemba which has been cleaning up the state and with the assistance of technology, ridding the state of bad boys, assuring that every other utility to encourage investment in the state were being put in place.

Allaying fears that the campaign was aimed at moving investments of people back to their home states, he said “This Homeland consciousness is where your people will say that whatever you are doing, think home. We are not saying take everything you have in Lagos or elsewhere home, no.

“But what we are saying is that out of what you have, take some home to keep the youths busy instead of all of us coming here and the population will explode.”

Condemning native doctors in the State for misleading youth on wealth without work he said, “A lot of people are migrating outside Nigeria who have skill sets. If you are a good doctor or a good teacher, or you have something to offer, they poach you right?

“You get there and get a job, but the ones they are not taking are the witch doctors, all these Okeites.

“The white man has not been taking them because they are really not potent, if they are, the oyibo man will be the first to take them.

“They left those ones for us and they are creating problems for us, scaring us from going home through a lot of diabolical means. They are worse than political engineered insecurities. “I call it political insecurity because people say because of marginalisation a lot of development are not even and people are complaining especially my own constituency, Anambra State.”

He said it was better to rebuild the value system as a call for action to shape the future of Anambra State.