After Two Years of Inactivity, President Tinubu Presides over APC National Caucus Meeting

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, last night, presided over the national caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), after two years of inertia by the party’s critical organs.

The meeting took place ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

Held at Conference Centre, State House, Abuja, it was the first of such meetings since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Those in attendance included Vice President Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abass,; and National Chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who came with nine other National Working Committee (NWC) members.

The NWC members were the deputy national chairmen for North and South, national secretary, legal adviser, treasurer, organising secretary, women leader, youth leader, and leader of persons living with disabilities; as well as APC governors, led by their chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

The meeting was expected to set the tone for the NEC meeting billed for the APC national secretariat in Abuja today.

One of the issues expected to be discussed at the caucus meeting was the date to organise a non-elective convention in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The caucus meeting might also consider the issue of the party’s standing committees, a presentation on the establishment of The Progressive Institute (TPI), membership e-registration, and a report from the national legal adviser on the various litigations involving the ruling party still pending in the courts of law.

Speaking after the meeting, Uzodimma declared that APC had become stronger, more united, and remained the dominant force in Nigerian politics.

He stressed that APC was focused, supportive of the government, and would continue to outshine its rivals.

Uzodimma stated, “Our party is united, stronger, focused, and fully behind the government.

“Despite the challenges of governance, the party is doing so well, and we need to celebrate our own. The APC is the party to beat and the envy of other political parties, not only in Nigeria but across Africa.”

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) chairman emphasised the party’s unwavering support for the Tinubu administration, particularly in implementing critical reforms.

Acknowledging the economic hardship that accompanied the changes, the governor expressed optimism that the benefits were gradually emerging.

He stated, “We are not unaware of the hardship associated with the various reforms going on. But gradually, the dividends are beginning to manifest. We are now better off in terms of revenue generation, with more resources available for infrastructure, social programmes, and economic growth.”

Uzodimma also praised Tinubu’s handling of national security, particularly in the South-east, where he said relative peace had returned.

According to him, “If you recall, three years ago, it was almost impossible to visit any part of the South-east for any function, even for burials.

“People were being buried in townships instead of their villages, and marriages were not held in rural areas. But now, with the way this government has managed insecurity, farmers have returned to their farms, and people can move freely again.”

The Imo State governor acknowledged that isolated security challenges persisted in some remote areas, but maintained that the situation had improved significantly.

Addressing concerns about the party’s internal democracy, Uzodimma dismissed allegations that APC was a “one-man show”, insisting that its structure allows for broad participation at all levels.

He said, “APC is a very large political party with different organs, from the polling units to the national level. Everything we do is democratic. For instance, we are preparing for the by-election in Anambra State. Forms are being sold, aspirants are buying them, and we will follow our internal processes to select a candidate.”

Uzodimma argued that APC’s consistent electoral victories were a testament to its democratic processes and growing popularity among Nigerians.

“Why are we winning all these elections? It is because we have demonstrated high capacity and respect for democracy,” he said.

On claims that the party was dominated by a single individual, Uzodimma pointed to the presence of governors from across the six geopolitical zones at the caucus meeting as evidence of inclusivity.

“I believe in practical things. Standing here now, I see the governors of Lagos, Edo, Jigawa, and Sokoto states. If all zones are represented, what does inclusivity mean if not this? APC is not a one-man show,” he declared.

Uzodimma also highlighted the establishment of the Progressives Institute, the party’s newly launched intellectual arm, as a sign of its commitment to research, training, and capacity-building.

With APC gearing up for upcoming elections and policy initiatives, Uzodimma reiterated the party’s commitment to governance, economic progress, and national stability.