Tamuno Tonte Abban: Dynamic Leader Revolutionising Supported Living and Home Care in the UK

Precious Ugwuzor

Supported living and home care have become vital sectors in the Western world, offering essential services to senior citizens and individuals with special needs. Among the trailblazers making a meaningful impact is Tamuno Tonte Abban, a UK-based Nigerian who has established herself as a driving force in the care industry.

With over 15 years of hands-on experience in the healthcare industry, Tonte Abban has built a reputation as a results-driven leader with a proven track record in founding, growing, and managing successful care businesses. Her passion lies in delivering high-quality, person-centred services to individuals with diverse needs—including the elderly, people with physical disabilities, learning disabilities, and those facing mental health challenges.

As the Founder, CEO, and Director of Myrtle Healthcare Ltdin London, Tonte Abban has transformed her vision into reality, establishing a thriving Supported Living and Home Care business. What started as a small venture has grown into a care provider that now supports over 100 clients across London, Bournemouth, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, Essex, Reading, and Surrey.

Her leadership has been pivotal in driving a 30% year-on-year revenue growth, while maintaining exceptional care standards. Under her management, Myrtle Healthcare has secured a coveted ‘Good’ rating from the UK Healthcare regulatory body: Care Quality Commission (CQC), reflecting her commitment to compliance and quality service delivery.

Tonte Abban’s expertise spans strategic planning, operational management, recruitment, and financial oversight. She leads a dedicated team of 60 staff members—including care workers, managers, and operational staff—ensuring continuous training and professional development. She has also built strong partnerships with local authorities, healthcare professionals, families, and regulatory bodies, all while championing person-centred care.

One of her most notable achievements is her drive for innovation. Abban has introduced digital solutions tostreamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall service user experience. She has also expanded Myrtle Healthcare’s service offerings to include complex medical conditions, learning disabilities, and mental health care—leading to a 35% increase in market share.

Her contributions to the sector have not gone unnoticed. Myrtle Healthcare Ltd was recently honoured with the Greater London Enterprise Award (2024) for Most Compassionate Homecare Agency in South London, as well as the prestigious Business of the Year Award at the Milton Keynes Multicultural Excellence Awards (2025).

A lifelong learner, Tonte Abban holds an impressive academic portfolio, including an LLB (Hons) in Law, a BSc (Hons) in Adult Nursing, and an MSc in Learning Disability Nursing. Her multidisciplinary background equips her with a unique perspective on both the legal and practical aspects of healthcare management.

Tonte Abban’s unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and compassionate care continues to shape the future of supported living and home care in the UK. Her leadership not only sets industry standards but also transforms lives—making her a true pioneer in the sector.