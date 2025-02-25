T-Plan Rehabilitation Pledges To Curb Drug Addiction Among Youths

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A socio-political group, T-Plan Rehabilitation, has pledged to drastically reduce the number of youths being used by politicians while under the influence of drugs.

It emphasized that drug addiction should not be treated as a crime but as a societal issue that requires rehabilitation and awareness.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja Tuesday, the National Chairman of the group, Dr. Aminu Bizi, urged the government and society to take urgent steps in addressing drug abuse.

“We must make sure we drastically reduce the number of youths being used by politicians under the influence of drugs. Believe me, you and I can do it,” Bizi said.

Bizi rejected the idea of waging war against drug addicts, stressing that a more compassionate approach is necessary.

“We don’t believe in war with drugs. We need to bring our children who are addicted closer to society and rehabilitate them properly,” he said.

He warned that drug abuse is fueling violent crimes, with young people committing heinous acts under the influence.

“People kill over phones just to sell them for as little as N5,000 because of drugs. This is our fault–mine, yours, and that of all politicians and society at large,” he lamented.

Bizi also raised concerns about the growing number of women and girls involved in drug abuse, cautioning that many families are unaware of the problem.

“A lot of housewives and young daughters are on drugs. Parents leave home for work without realizing what is happening in their own houses,” he said.

He urged parents to be more vigilant about their children’s friendships, warning that peer influence plays a significant role in drug addiction.

The group is calling on religious leaders, schools and civil society organizations to join the fight against drug abuse.

“We are not here to help the government; we are here to help ourselves. We need Nigerians—rich or poor—to support this cause. Principals, teachers and university authorities must work with us to combat this issue,” he added.

Bizi further highlighted that drug addiction contributes to rising insecurity, as many bandits and criminals operate under the influence of narcotics.

“No politician today can sleep peacefully in their village because of jobless, drug-addicted youths,” he warned.