  • Tuesday, 25th February, 2025

T-Plan Rehabilitation Pledges To Curb Drug Addiction Among Youths

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

A socio-political group, T-Plan Rehabilitation, has pledged to drastically reduce the number of youths being used by politicians while under the influence of drugs.

It emphasized that drug addiction should not be treated as a crime but as a societal issue that requires rehabilitation and awareness.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja Tuesday, the National Chairman of the group, Dr. Aminu Bizi, urged the government and society to take urgent steps in addressing drug abuse.

“We must make sure we drastically reduce the number of youths being used by politicians under the influence of drugs. Believe me, you and I can do it,” Bizi said.

Bizi rejected the idea of waging war against drug addicts, stressing that a more compassionate approach is necessary.

“We don’t believe in war with drugs. We need to bring our children who are addicted closer to society and rehabilitate them properly,” he said.

He warned that drug abuse is fueling violent crimes, with young people committing heinous acts under the influence.

“People kill over phones just to sell them for as little as N5,000 because of drugs. This is our fault–mine, yours, and that of all politicians and society at large,” he lamented.

Bizi also raised concerns about the growing number of women and girls involved in drug abuse, cautioning that many families are unaware of the problem.

“A lot of housewives and young daughters are on drugs. Parents leave home for work without realizing what is happening in their own houses,” he said.

He urged parents to be more vigilant about their children’s friendships, warning that peer influence plays a significant role in drug addiction.

The group is calling on religious leaders, schools and civil society organizations to join the fight against drug abuse.

“We are not here to help the government; we are here to help ourselves. We need Nigerians—rich or poor—to support this cause. Principals, teachers and university authorities must work with us to combat this issue,” he added.

Bizi further highlighted that drug addiction contributes to rising insecurity, as many bandits and criminals operate under the influence of narcotics.

“No politician today can sleep peacefully in their village because of jobless, drug-addicted youths,” he warned.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.