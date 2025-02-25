Rivers Community Seeks Govt’s Intervention on Alleged Land Grabbing

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Indigenes of Degema Community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to come to their aid following alleged land grabbing and threats by suspected local security outfit in the area.

The community, while speaking through the Degema Kingdom Development Forum (DKDF), during a procession and thanksgiving to mark the first memorial of the alleged assassination of seven indigenes of the community, lamented that they have suffered series of harassment by the security group disclosed as ‘Amama Soldiers’.

The community alleged that the paramount ruler of Elem-Kalabari, Alhaji Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, was attempting to forcefully take over their land.

The President of DKDF, Bethel Karibo, who spoke with journalists during the memorial service yesterday, said the local security outfit allegedly ambushed and killed the seven indigenes of the community and wounded many others who were returning from the mortuary with a corpse.

Although Asari-Dokubo had previously denied involvement in the attack on the community, Karibo, however, accused the traditional ruler of using his security outfit to harass and intimidate the people.

He lamented that one year after the incident occured, nothing has happened, as no arrest has been made, calling on the government and all security agencies to come to their aid.

Karibo noted that in the wake of the crisis, several letters and petitions were written to various relevant agencies, yet nothing serious has been done.

He said: “We, the peace-loving people of Degema, believe in peaceful coexistence, and have thus decided that justice should take it’s due course rather than resorting to self-help; but for one year, nothing has been done by the government or the security agencies to properly address the situation.

“We are pained that our rights as minorities which are enshrined in the constitution are being trampled upon in broad daylight, and the government which has the obligation to protect us seems to have abandoned us to the daily threats of political, economic and existential extinction by ethnic bigots.

“We, therefore, wish to use this medium to once again call on President Bola Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Inspector-General of Police, the DSS, and heads of security and para-military organisations to as a matter of fact address the concerns raised here as a stitch in time, saves nine.”

Also speaking, Hadasa Gina, who spoke on behalf of the women of the community, lamented that life has been very difficult for them, as they lost their husbands and children in the attack, calling for justice for the people of Degema.

According to her, “We are calling on the government to come to our aid. We have reported this issues to them more than twice, and they have not done anything. They should help out of this situation because the threats are so much.

“Two weeks ago, they came to our waterside and harassed our men that were working there, and they didn’t stop there; they also entered the community with their arms. We are always afraid because we don’t know the next thing that will happen

“We are calling on the government to give us justice. We need justice for the seven people killed and we need justice for the Degema people.”

On his part, Mr Solomon Pearse, father of one of the victims, who spoke on behalf of other bereaved families, lamented that they have been in tears since the incident happened hoping that one day, they would see their loved ones again, many of whom bodies he said have not been found since after the incident.

He said the memory of his missing son keeps hunting him and other family members, adding that they are helpless at the moment.