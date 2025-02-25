Nigerian Chef to Cook 70 Meals, Feed 5,000 in 24 Hours

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Nigerian chef Jane Ocha, also known as Chef Jayne, has announced plans to prepare over 70 meals in 24 hours to feed at least 5,000 people during a cook-a-thon in Abuja.

Speaking at a press briefing, Chef Jayne stated that the 24-hour culinary event aims to showcase and celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through its diverse cuisine.

Chef Jayne, CEO of Obudu Place, a restaurant in Abuja, shared that she started her cooking career nine years ago out of a deep passion for cooking and bringing people together through food.

“Distinguished members of the press, my name is Chef Jayne. I’m a proud daughter of Cross River State, and I’m the MD/CEO of Obudu Place restaurant and lounge at City Park, Abuja. I’m delighted to talk about the Cook-a-thon Fest 2025, ‘The Taste of Nigeria,’ which is coming up from Thursday, 27th February to Friday, 28th February at 2 p.m.”

“The Cook-a-thon Fest is all about celebrating food and culture. For 24 hours, I’ll be cooking over 70 meals, not just for the challenge, but to highlight Nigeria’s culinary diversity. Food brings people together, and this event is all about unity.”

“On that day, we want to see everyone eating together with love, from different parts of Nigeria—the East, the West, the North. I will be exploring various meals from all these regions.”

“From the South, we’ll be preparing dishes like Edikang Ikong and Afang soup. Then, from the East, we’ll have Oha soup, Nsala, and Ofe Owerri, among others.”

“The menu will also feature African dishes from Sierra Leone, Gambia, and beyond. There will be a wide variety of meals to enjoy, along with many exciting activities.”

“It won’t just be about me cooking—it’ll be a fun-filled event with music, games, and more!”

“So, what is a cook-a-thon? The aim is to bring cultures together, promote food sustainability, and highlight the importance of diverse meals, especially in Nigeria. We want to encourage people to explore different cuisines beyond their own.”

“I know some of us stick to what we know—saying, ‘Oh, I’m from the North, so I’ll eat only Northern food,’ or ‘I’m from the East, so I’ll eat only Eastern food.’ But on that day, we’ll all be eating from different pots!”

“It’s going to be fun, and there’ll be plenty to eat—over 80 meals! If you love food, if you want to explore, or if you just want to experience what it’s like to have different meals on your table, then join us that day.”

