NBB of C Passes Vote of Confidence on Aboderin, Sets up Committees

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) has passed a vote of confidence on its Secretary-General, Remi Aboderin, amid recent controversy surrounding his role as West African Boxing Union (WABU) president.

The decision was reached during the NBB of C’s executive board meeting in Lagos, where they condemned calls for Aboderin’s removal while expressing satisfaction with his performance.

President of NBB of C, Dr Rafiu Ladipo addressed the situation regarding Aboderin’s ongoing dispute with the African Boxing Union.

“Our Secretary, Mr. Remi Aboderin, has been given a clean bill of health from us. Whatever  the issues he has with the ABU President, they should sort it out. We at the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control have passed a vote of confidence on him at our meeting,” Oladipo revealed yesterday.

The development comes just days after ABU President, Houcine Houichi, announced WABU’s disbandment, citing allegations of blackmail, manipulation, financial misappropriation and exploitation of boxers and promoters.

To enhance efficiency, the NBB of C established three standing committees – Ratings/Rankings, Disciplinary and Contract/Verification committees, with different  Board members named to be in charge.

The board also reviewed professional boxing activities in 2024, noting the significant growth through several innovative shows across the country. NBB of C praised the contributions of DE LADS Promotions’ Wasiu Alabi and Balmoral Promotions’ headed by Ezekiel Adamu.

The NBBofC announced plans to initiate quarterly meetings with all professional boxing promoters to build better synergy, while also increasing their executive meetings’ frequency from quarterly to monthly to meet growing demands in the sport.

