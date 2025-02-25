NAFDAC Union to FG: Treat Us Equally Like Military, DSS, Police

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The NAFDAC branch of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has appealed to the federal government to accord it the same treatment given the military, police and the intelligence agencies.

In a joint statement by the union’s Acting Chairman, Jerry Chagga Makeri and Secretary, Aledeh Salih Ahmed, dated February 24, it argued that their role intersects with national security on public health and safety, combating illicit trade and enforcement and regulation.

MHWUN insisted NAFDAC staff deserved better wages because of the risks associated with their roles and to attract, retain and motivate skilled professionals.

The union demanded that wages be aligned with industry standards and urged government to take drastic steps to improve the welfare of NAFDAC employees, through compensation packages, enhanced working conditions and opportunities for professional development and fair promotion potentials.

“A unique salary structure should be created for NAFDAC to put into account all the peculiar and unique duties that NAFDAC employees perform. NAFDAC staff should be paid salaries, wages and compensations comparable to other agencies of government performing similar functions.

“The organogram of NAFDAC should be opened such that the agency should have presence/offices in at least all the senatorial zones in the country. NAFDAC ought to have no fewer than 10,000 personnel across the country as against the current workforce of just over 2,000 across the country,” the union said.

It lamented that despite their dedication to duty and enduring all risks, the salaries and welfare of NAFDAC staff are not commensurate with their efforts and roles in the country.

MHWUN said its members are subjected to dangerous situations in the field, when inspecting unlicensed manufacturers, illegal drug producers, or counterfeit product distributors.

It added such encounters can put the staff personal safety at risk.

The union acknowledged the synergy between NAFDAC, Office of the NSA, which enhances NAFDAC’s ability to protect consumers and public health, in addition to the necessary support in tackling illicit trade and counterfeit products that threaten the health of the Nigerian consumers.