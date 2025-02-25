Mowe Golf Town Unveils Nigeria’s First Sustainable Housing Revolution

Mowe Golf Town (MGT), a visionary real estate development redefining sustainable living in Nigeria, has officially launched. Plots of land within the community are now available for purchase, marking the beginning of an innovative residential and commercial project designed to merge eco-conscious living with modern comfort.

According to Mr. Tobi Akerele, CEO of Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited, Mowe Golf Town is Nigeria’s first affordable serviced estate, designed to offer high-quality housing at accessible prices. The project is set to be a landmark development in Ogun State, spanning a large expanse of dry land with a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

The first phase of Mowe Golf Town’s development includes Creek View, a prime residential district offering serviced plots; Green Residence & Resort, a collection of bungalows designed for serene, eco-friendly living; and the Commercial Village, an area dedicated to businesses looking to thrive in a premium, self-sustaining community. The first 50 housing units are set to launch within six months, with a target of 100 units within the first year.

Mowe Golf Town is more than just another real estate development—it is a legacy project aimed at making premium housing accessible while introducing a golf town to the Lagos Mainland. With Lagos’ real estate market becoming increasingly saturated, this development provides a solid option for individuals and families seeking a well-planned, secure, and environmentally conscious community. Designed with a long-term vision, Mowe Golf Town aims to create a sustainable and vibrant environment for future generations.

Over the next five years, the project will evolve into a fully integrated community featuring a golf course, a resort, an affordable housing area, and a strong commitment to sustainability with green homes and eco-friendly infrastructure.

Mrs. Abimbola Oyinkansola Akinkugbe, CEO of Moulding Technologies Ecobuild, highlighted the project’s commitment to sustainability, noting that it is Nigeria’s first truly sustainable development, using innovative construction materials and building methods that reduce energy consumption and accelerate construction time.

The project is a collaboration between Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited and Legal City Homes & Properties, with Moulding Technologies Ecobuild as the lead contractor, bringing its expertise in sustainable construction to the community.

With a focus on innovative urban planning and green infrastructure, Mowe Golf Town aims to redefine residential and commercial living in Nigeria.