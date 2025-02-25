Monarch Appeals to Traders to Lower Food Prices Ahead of Ramadan

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The District Head of Jalingo and Galadima of Muri Emirate, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Lamido Abba Tukur, has appealed to farmers and traders in Taraba State to lower the cost of food items in the spirit of Ramadan.

Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his coronation held last Sunday in Jalingo, Alhaji Abba Tukur urged the traders to consider the plight of the poor masses and bring down the prices of food items, especially that Ramadan is just few days away.

He lamented that the daily increment in the prices of food has become worrisome and has further worsen the economic challenges of indigent persons which may hinder their ability to diligently observe the Ramadan fasting period.

According to the traditional ruler, “I wish to appeal to both farmers and traders to consider the plight of the poor people and reduce the prices of food items.”

“The daily increase in the prices of food items is worsening the economic challenges of the indigent persons.

“I want people in control of this aspect to consider the situation of poor people. The devaluation of the naira in exchange for food is a terrible signal that the state of the indigent persons would worsen if not urgently addressed.”

Alhaji Abba Tukur took time to commend the Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, for his unrelenting war against insecurity in the state, which according to him, is unprecedented in the annals of the state.

Describing the governor’s efforts in curbing insecurity as outstanding, the traditional ruler stressed that the fight against banditry, kidnapping and communal clashes has engendered peace and enhanced the economic fortunes of the state.

He said: “My decision to celebrate 40 years on the throne as the Galadima today is due to Governor Kefas’ deliberate fight against insecurity in Taraba State. The governor’s fight against banditry has brought peace, not only in Jalingo but to the entire state that allow people’s access to different means of daily earnings.

“As a traditional ruler, I find no joy in life when my people cannot access their farms and businesses due to insecurity. I want to sincerely commend Governor Agbu Kefas for the outstanding fight against insecurity in Taraba State which is gradually restoring life, not only to the depressed persons but to the entire citizens.”

In their separate speeches on the occasion, the Lamido Bakundi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammad Gidado Misa, and the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Kabiru Marafa, described the Galadima as a repository of knowledge whose leadership qualities is unparalleled.

They both noted that the activities and conduct of the Galadima has become a reference point among the traditional institution in the state and prayed God to continue to grant him good health and wisdom in his service to the state in particular and the nation in general.