MAN Hails BOI for Fostering Green, Sustainable Industrial Practices

Okon Bassey in Uyo





The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) yesterday lauded the Bank of Industry (BoI) for its interest in fostering green and sustainable industrial practices in Nigeria.

The Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir said this in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital at the ‘Global Environment Facility -United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (GEF-UNIDO) Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) and Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production (RECP) project Nigeria,’ workshop for the BoI and other strategic stakeholders.

Ajayi-Kadir, pointed out that the 5-day capacity building workshop showed their collective commitment to support the quest for transformation of the manufacturing sector in the country through adoption of resource-efficient and cleaner production methodologies while ensuring environmental sustainability.

“This workshop represents a significant milestone in our shared aspiration towards achieving greater sustainability in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

“It underscores the importance of advancing industrial energy efficiency and resource optimisation to ensure that our industries remain competitive while reducing their environmental impact.

“Our veritable partners, the BoI plays a pivotal role in this project. They have been tasked with managing the financing component, ensuring that manufacturers have the necessary resources to implement energy-efficient solutions and cleaner production practices.

“This financial support is essential in helping industries across Nigeria to adopt technologies and systems that reduce energy consumption, lower operational costs, and contribute to sustainable development.

“I therefore commend the BoI for its dedication to fostering green and sustainable industrial practices in Nigeria. We are grateful for your commitment to the project, which we have leveraged to put up this workshop,” he stressed.

The main objective of the project he said was to address and encourage the adoption of Industrial Energy Efficiency (IEE) and RECP methodologies within industries in Nigeria through a structured capacity-building programme, provision of expertise, equipment, and a revolving credit guarantee fund.

“It is in the light of this broad objective that Global Environment Facility (GEF) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) is supporting BOI and by extension selected financial institutions with this workshop,” Ajayi-Kadir asserted.