Katsina Opposition Parties Have Nothing to Campaign With in 2027, Says Dep Gov

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruk Lawal, has mocked the opposition parties in the state, saying they have nothing to campaign with in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

Speaking at an empowerment programme in Kaita, Lawal said the monumental achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state has horsewhipped the opposition.

He said the Governor Dikko Umaru Radda-led government has awarded and completed various road, education, health, water supply and environmental projects in less than two years of the administration.

He highlighted the recruitment of 34,152 workers at the local government level, 7,325 teachers and empowerment grants given to women and youths as some of the achievements that silenced the opposition parties in the state.

He explained that no government in the country has recruited such a massive workforce and executed many projects in less than two years, adding that the government is committed to tackling unemployment and driving development to the grassroots.

Lawal said: “There is no opposition in Katsina State because of the achievements and strides records of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda-led government. Therefore, the opposition parties in the state have nothing to campaign with.

“What are they going to tell people during the campaign? The achievements of the APC government in Katsina State have silenced the opposition. The recently conducted local government council election is also a testament to the acceptance of APC in the state.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Katsina Basic Education Board, Dr. Kabir Magaji Gafiya, said 600 orphans, widows and other vulnerable people have been empowered with educational materials and cash worth N15 million.

Gafiya, who empowered the beneficiaries through his pet project, Kabir Magaji Gafiya Foundation, said the initiative seeks to ameliorate the sufferings of vulnerable people in the local government.

He explained that the sums of N50,000, N30,000, N20,000 and N10,000 have been distributed respectively to the beneficiaries, including youths and some members of the APC in the area.

“The 600 beneficiaries include orphans, widows, persons living with disabilities, the less privileged, youths, APC members and students who were selected across Kaita Local Government,” he said.