HURIWA: Senate’s Summoning of Brekete CEO an Affront to Press Freedom

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Pro-democracy advocacy organisation: Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria

(HURIWA) has described as deeply troubling the Senate’s decision to summon the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brekete Family Radio, Ahmad Isah, over a broadcast involving Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

HURIWA said in a statement by the National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, that the invitation trivialises the business of law making just as it said that soon, the National Assembly may spend the massively expensive legislative periods to entertain road-side gossip.

According to Onwubiko, “The National Assembly should be the incubator of good and quality laws to enhance good governance.

Those who are made legislators by the votes of Nigerians should therefore, not turn themselves or their leaders into demi-gods. Sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria as clearly stated by the Nigerian constitution.

‘’Any manifestation of intolerance to divergent opinions by legislators, is antithetical to constitutional democracy and must be discouraged by all lovers of democracy,” Onwubiko stressed.

HURIWA said the summoning of Brekete family by the Senate typifies “a man whose house is on fire but goes about chasing rats.”

The rights group said Nigerians are struggling with hyper- inflation, depreciating value of the Naira, costs of living crisis, heightened insecurity, youth unemployment, but the Senate of Nigeria under the current dispensation has gone after a Radio station for interviewing an opposition member of the Senate who had disagreement with the Senate president.

HURIWA recalled that a section of the media reported that the Nigerian Senate summoned Ahmad Isa, popularly known as the Ordinary President of the Brekete Family, to appear before it on or before February 27, 2025 just as it was reported that he, Ahmed Isa, revealed this in a post on his official X handle on Monday.

Onwubiko said that it must be stressed that the invitation by Senate to Brekete Family, comes amid controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent clash with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over her seating arrangement in the chamber.

The Kogi senator had alleged that the Senate leadership was plotting to suspend her after she protested her relocation within the chamber without prior notice.

The dispute escalated when she insisted on retaining her former seat, prompting Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno to cite Section 6(1) of the Senate Standing Rules, which grants the Senate President authority over seating arrangements.

During the altercation, Akpabio reportedly muted her microphone and directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove her from the chamber.

Following the incident, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan aired her grievances during an interview on Brekete Family Radio.

It was reported that the Brekete Family attempted to reach Akpabio for his response, but after initially answering, he didn’t pick further calls.

HURIWA criticised the Senate’s decision to summon Isah of Brekete family just as the rights group defended the Brekete family’s human rights Radio for consistently exposing allegations of human rights violations even as the group said the invitation is a direct affront to the constitutionally guaranteed press freedom and freedom of expression as encapsulated in the Grund Norm.

HURIWA said specifically, section 22, provides thus: “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people. Just as section 39, provides that: “Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and Info without interference”.

HURIWA said the Senate should not create the impression that the members are above the law even as the Rights group reminded the legislators that they are members of the National Assembly by the virtue of the mandates of the voters which give the legislators the legitimacy to exercise authority which doesn’t crown them as emperors.