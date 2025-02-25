Group Lauds Dangote Refinery for Sustaining Quality, Ending Fake Fuel Era in Nigeria 

The first Nigeria’s privately owned petrochemical refinery belonging to Alhaji Aliko Dangote has received commendations for sustaining production and distribution of quality petroleum products in Nigeria.

The President of Independent Monitors Group on Economic Reforms, Douglas Inedu, in a statement on Tuesday, said it took the patriotic act of Dangote refinery to end the era of importation and distribution of fake fuel and other products in Nigeria.

According to Inedu, the sincerity and integrity of Dangote refinery in sustaining the supply of quality petroleum products, since inception, have so far proven the critics of the refinery wrong.

Apart from providing the most affordable fuel across the country, the group affirmed that the metering system of Dangote retailers is excellent “and the combination of its products is good for our vehicles in Nigeria”, adding that: “Their fuel no dey quick burn.”

“You can now see that the independent marketers are exploring the new partnership between MRS and Dangote Refinery to reduce the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) nationwide, since it was announced in December.

“Also, a new report by S&P Global has stated that the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery is now fulfilling up to 60 per cent of the nation’s domestic gasoline (petrol) demand.

“This development highlights the refinery’s growing role in stabilising the country’s fuel supply and reducing dependence on imports, making a substantial impact on the local energy market; beating most analyst forecasts,” the statement said.

Dangote refinery began operating its key gasoline unit, the residue fluid catalytic converter, in September, 2024 and officials have promised it could reach its full capacity by mid-March.

Inedu added: “The refinery as at January 2025, was producing over 30 million litres/day of gasoline, the site had surpassed 85 per cent utilisation.

“Equating to roughly 200,000 b/d, that output would cover the bulk of roughly 350,000 b/d gasoline demand in Nigeria, as estimated by S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts.

“According to S&P Global Commodities at sea data, Nigeria imported 62,000 b/d of gasoline in the first month of 2025, down from a 2024 average of around 200,000 b/d.”

The group urged the Nigerian government and other key players in the industry to provide necessary support and goodwill for the Dangote refinery to continue to sustain the integrity of distribution.