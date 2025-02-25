Cycology Cycling Club Advocates Road Safety, Environmental Sustainability

Funmi Ogundare

Cycology Cycling Club, a fitness-driven and community-focused group, has reaffirmed its commitment towards improving road safety and environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

It commemorated its annual advocacy initiative tagged, ‘Love on the Sidewalk’, by distributing over 200 food boxes and cash gifts to road sweepers across Bourdillon, Dolphin and Iyana Oworo areas of Lagos Tuesday, recognising their essential role in maintaining clean and safe streets.

Speaking with journalists, the Vice Captain of Cycology Cycling Club, Kunle Osunkunle, highlighted the importance of road cleanliness in ensuring safety, emphasizing the critical role of road sweepers.

“These sweepers clear debris and ensure our streets are navigable, keeping us safe every day,” Osunkunle said.