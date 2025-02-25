Cycology Cycling Club Advocates Road Safety, Environmental Sustainability
Funmi Ogundare
Cycology Cycling Club, a fitness-driven and community-focused group, has reaffirmed its commitment towards improving road safety and environmental sustainability in Nigeria.
It commemorated its annual advocacy initiative tagged, ‘Love on the Sidewalk’, by distributing over 200 food boxes and cash gifts to road sweepers across Bourdillon, Dolphin and Iyana Oworo areas of Lagos Tuesday, recognising their essential role in maintaining clean and safe streets.
Speaking with journalists, the Vice Captain of Cycology Cycling Club, Kunle Osunkunle, highlighted the importance of road cleanliness in ensuring safety, emphasizing the critical role of road sweepers.
“These sweepers clear debris and ensure our streets are navigable, keeping us safe every day,” Osunkunle said.
He also acknowledged the economic challenges many of them face, adding that the initiative helps provide food to road sweepers and their families.
“We understand that times are tough, and many people struggle to afford basic necessities. This is our little way of giving back and ensuring they have food to share with their families,” he added.
The road sweepers initiative, the captain noted, has continued to grow, thanks to generous contributions from club members and corporate sponsors.
Corporate Social Responsibility Secretary, Chinelo Ononye, emphasized the club’s commitment to supporting unsung heroes and fostering a cleaner, safer environment for all road users.
According to her, “Each year, we distribute goodie boxes with dry food to road sweepers to appreciate their hard work, boost morale and recognise their vital role in keeping our roads clean.
“By engaging with road sweepers and highlighting their importance, we raise awareness about the need for collective responsibility in maintaining clean and safe roads.”
A member of Cycology Cycling Club, Olanrewaju Ojo-Aromokudu, described the initiative as a core pillar of the club’s mission, emphasising the importance of recognising and appreciating the road sweepers’ tireless efforts.
A beneficiary, Mrs. Taiwo Akinleye, expressed gratitude for the club’s support, praying for blessings and protection for its members.