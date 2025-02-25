Court Orders Remand of 3 Lagos Assembly Staff for Alleged Assault on DSS Officers

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of three workers from the Lagos State House of Assembly in the custody of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) for allegedly assaulting its officers.

The three members are Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle and Fatimoh Adetola.

Justice Daniel Osiagor, to whom the case was assigned, directed the DSS to hold them in custody pending their arraignment.

The judge stated that he needed to go through the case before the defendants could enter their pleas.

In the charge, marked FHC/L/273C/2025, dated 24 February 2025 and filed on Tuesday, the DSS accused the trio, along with others still at large, of conspiring to assault officers of the State Security Service while they were performing their official duties, without any reasonable excuse.

The agency alleged that on February 17, 2025, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, the three defendants aided and abetted by obstructing the officers of State Security Service while performing their official duty without any reasonable cause.

They were also accused of cyberstalking amongst themselves by recording and sending false information to social media, circulating same to the whole country for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order amongst the people without any justification.

DSS said that Olanrewaju, Adekunle and Adetola, conspired amongst themselves to commit felony by willful misdirection of electronic massages to social media for the purpose of embarrassing the State Security Service and its officials.

The commission further accused Olanrewaju, and Adekunle of using Iphone 12 promax to record false information and sent same to social media for circulation with the intention to cause an embarrassment to State Security Services, in order to cause breakdown of law and order to the public.

DSS said Adekunle, on or about February 17, 2025, at Lagos State House of Assembly used his Techno POP 8 to record false information and sent same to social media for circulation with the intention to cause an embarrassment to State Security Service in order to cause the breakdown of law and order to the public.

The offences allegedly committed contravened sections 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, as well as sections 27(1)(b), 24(1)(b), 24(c)(i), and 11 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended), 2024.