Court Admits Kogi Government House’s Account Statement, Others

Alex Enumah in Abuja





A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday admitted documents relating to the Kogi State Government House bank account from 2016 to 2024.

The documents which include bank statement for the said period, Account Opening Package of the Kogi State Government House as well as similar documents belonging to Marcelina Njoku and American International School, were admitted in evidence by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This is just as the 1st Prosecution Witness (PW1), under cross examination admitted that the name of the immediate former governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello, is not in a property document for which he is being tried.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last year arraigned Bello on charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80 billion.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to bail in the sum of N500 million.

At the commencement of trial on Monday, the anti-graft agency through its lead counsel, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, called two witnesses to prove its case against the defendant.

The first was a property developer from Efab Property Ltd, Mr. Segun Adeleke, who narrated how one Shehu Bello and one Nuhu Mohammed bought two properties in Maitama and Gwarinpa, respectively.

Led in evidence by Pinheiro, the 1st witness who is the General Manager of Efab Property Ltd told the court how the Chairman of EFAB, Fabian Nwora, introduced him to Sheu Bello in respect of the purchase of a property located at No 1, Ikogosi Street in Maitama Abuja, sometimes in 2020.

“We had a discussion concerning the purchase of the property in question. And he told me that the young man would be coming back to make payment for the property at an agreed price of N550 million,” he said.

Besides the Maitama property, the witness also listed another property at 5th Avenue in Gwarinpa, which he said was purchased by one Nuhu Mohammed for N70 million and was paid for through a bank transfer.

Under cross examination by Bello’s lawyer, Chief Joseph Daudu, SAN, the witness admitted that in respect of the Maitama property, he acted “purely on the instructions of Efab chairman” and that he never initiated any transactions with Shehu Bello.

When confronted with the fact that the property at number 1 Ikogosi Street is 1A and 1B and both has just one Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), the witness while clarifying that the C of O covers houses number 1 and 3, stated that the explanation belongs to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

He however admitted that the particular property sold to Shehu Bello for N550 million was 1A.

The witness who earlier said Shehu Bello paid the dollar equivalent of the N550 million for the Maitama property, however said he cannot remember the exchange rate, adding that himself and Shehu both made enquiry from a bureau de change agent.

When asked to produce copies of the legal documents in respect of the property, the witness said, “I believe it is with the EFCC”, adding that when the documents were brought to my chairman, he signed for Efab Property and gave the documents back to Shehu Bello to sign their own part.

Daudu: Can you confirm that Shehu Bello signed in your presence?

Witness: He did not.

Daudu: Throughout the transaction did you set eyes on the defendant (Mr. Yahaya Bello)?

Witness: Not at any time.

Daudu: Does his name appear anywhere on the said title documents?

Witness: No.

Daudu: Did you see Shehu in court this morning?

Witness: No.

After the end of his testimony, the EFCC then called its second witness, who identified herself as Abimbola Williams and a Compliance Officer with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

The witness, who was summoned by the court was led to tender bank statements and Account Opening Package belonging to the Kogi State Government House, Marcelina Njoku and the American International School.

Since, the documents were not objected to by Bello’s lawyer, the court subsequently admitted them as exhibits.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to March 6 and 7 for continuation of trial.