Ayo Adebanjo: Family Announces Funeral Arrangements for Late Elder Statesman, Nationalist

Wale Igbintade





The family of Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, born April 10, 1928, distinguished nationalist, elder statesman, and leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has announced the funeral arrangements following his passing on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

A series of events have been planned to honor the late patriarch.

A statement issued by the family, and signed by Ms. Ayotunde Ayo-Adebanjo, Mrs. Adeola Azeez, and Mr. Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo, said the memorial services for the late nonagenarian will begin on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, with tributes and a service of songs at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A wake will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s country home in Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The funeral will conclude with a church service and final burial at St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

The family requests prayers and support during this time as they prepare to bid their beloved patriarch a fitting farewell. They also welcome well-wishers to attend all events.

Chief Adebanjo, lawyer, radical politician, and Yoruba nationalist, was born in Isanya Ogbo, a village near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, South-West Nigeria, on April 10, 1928.

He initially started as a journalist before traveling to the United Kingdom to study law. After completing his studies, he was called to the English Bar in 1961.

Chief Adebanjo began his political career early, joining the Zikist movement in 1943 as a follower of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

In 1951, he became a member of the youth wing of the Action Group and a mentee and political disciple of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He remained an active and vocal figure in Nigerian politics until his passing on.