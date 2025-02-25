All Eyes on La Liga EA Sports Title Race as One Point Separates Top Three 

The title race in LALIGA EA SPORTS is the closest and the most thrilling across Europe’s major leagues, with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid both on 51 points and with Atlético de Madrid just behind on 50. Every point is so valuable, so football fans around the world will be watching the top three when they take to the field in Matchday 25 fixtures.

There are other intriguing contests further down the table as well, such as the battle to qualify for continental competition. Although they’re currently in mid-table, RC Celta and CA Osasuna both still have a chance of reaching the European berths, so their Friday night clash is an important one. Both teams earned draws last weekend against two of the title challengers, so will look to build on that this matchday.

The relegation battle is heating up too, so 19th-placed Deportivo Alavés vs 15th-placed RCD Espanyol in the first match of Saturday is another hugely important one. It was a very fun game between these teams earlier in the season, when a Javi Puado hat-trick led RCD Espanyol to a 3-2 win, so now the Catalan side will try to win this away fixture as well.

Rayo Vallecano vs Villarreal CF is another meeting of two evenly matched sides, as they enter this matchday in sixth and fifth place respectively. Even though neither side won their game last matchday, they have both been in generally good form of late so this should be a high-quality contest.

Attention turns to the title race for the final two matches of Saturday, starting with Valencia CF vs Atlético de Madrid at 18:30 CET. Diego Simeone’s charges have only won one of their past five league games, so need to get back to winning ways at Mestalla, but they’ll remember that they lost there 3-0 on their visit last season. Even with Valencia CF still inside the relegation zone, this is far from an easy fixture for Atleti.

Then, FC Barcelona make the trip to take on UD Las Palmas in the Canary Islands at 21:00 CET, a homecoming of sorts for in-form Pedri. Barça lost 2-1 in Catalonia when these sides met earlier in the campaign, so Hansi Flick and his players know they cannot underestimate Los Amarillos.

Four more fixtures follow on Sunday, starting off with Athletic Club vs Real Valladolid. The visitors are rock bottom and have lost five league games in a row, and they just sacked Diego Cocca as coach. However, they did manage to hold Athletic Club to a 1-1 draw when these sides met earlier in the season.

The 16:15 CET game on Sunday afternoon sees Real Madrid host Girona FC at the Bernabéu. This time last year, this was a meeting between the top two and Los Blancos turned in a brilliant performance to win 4-0. Even though Girona FC are further down the table this season, in 10th, a strong performance would do wonders for Real Madrid’s confidence as they aim to recover top spot.

Getafe CF vs Real Betis follows, and this will be a test of the home team’s incredible form. No team has picked up more points in the 2025 calendar year than the 14 of Getafe CF, but Real Betis are playing well too, especially following the January signing of Antony. It could be a great battle at the Coliseum.

The last of Sunday’s four matches takes place at the Reale Arena, as Real Sociedad look to get back to winning ways against CD Leganés. La Real have lost five of their past seven league matches, so qualifying for European football for a sixth consecutive season is looking increasingly difficult. But, a victory here could bring back some confidence ahead of the final third of the season.

The final game of the weekend will come on Monday night, when Sevilla FC and RCD Mallorca meet at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. These are two more teams in with a shot of European qualification, and they each won by large scorelines last weekend, so this will be a big test of each club’s European credentials.