Akpoti-Uduaghan: Group Accuses Akpabio of Suppressing Women’s Voices

•Raises concern over condescending comments on Kogi senator

•Urges him to uphold respect, fairness, inclusivity

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





A group, Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW) yesterday accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of suppressing women’s voices, citing what it described as the troubling actions of the former Akwa Ibom governor against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group stated that the situation once again highlighted the systemic suppression of women’s voices in Nigerian politics, insisting that the recent incident, where Akpoti-Uduaghan was ordered out of the Senate chambers for asseting her rightful role to speak, was not an isolated case.

Leaders of the coalition which says it’s committed to fostering equitable, inclusive, and just societies for women across the nation include: Asma’u Joda; Maryam Uwais; Mairo Mandara; Fatima Akilu; Aisha Oyebode; Kadaria Ahmed and Aisha Waziri Ibrahim.

According to the women’s group, Akpabio’s action is part of a disturbing pattern of gender-based intimidation that must be interrogated and challenged.

“This follows previous instances where the senate president has demonstrated disregard for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and other women in leadership, a trend that VIEW and other advocates for gender inclusion have consistently condemned.

“The continued harassment of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is emblematic of a broader culture where women who demand accountability and equity are met with hostility rather than respect,” the group said.

It argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s defiant statement, “I am not afraid of you” was a rallying cry for all women in leadership, reinforcing the necessity of unwavering resilience in the face of institutional suppression.

According to the coalition, it is unacceptable that female lawmakers must constantly fight not just for policies and representation but for the fundamental right to be heard and respected.

“Why is it that the Senate President cannot engage with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan without resorting to condescension and dismissal? A leader in his position should be able to engage in discourse with respect and fairness rather than resorting to outright disregard and intimidation.

“This latest episode reaffirms the urgent need for systemic change. VIEW reiterates its strong condemnation of the senate president’s actions and demands accountability for his behaviour,” the women’s group added.

As a leader in a democratic institution, VIEW explained that Akpabio must uphold respect, fairness, and inclusivity, ensuring that all lawmakers, regardless of gender, are treated with dignity.

Concrete measures, it said, must be taken to end gender-based intimidation in the senate, as the continued bullying and silencing of female lawmakers cannot be tolerated and should not continue.

It urged the Nigerian senate to take deliberate steps to foster a political culture that welcomes and supports women’s voices, ensuring their full engagement and participation in governance.

“ VIEW stands unwavering in its solidarity with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and all Nigerian women who refuse to be silenced. A democracy that marginalises women’s voices is a democracy in crisis.

“We will continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability until true inclusivity is achieved,” the women’s coalition stated.