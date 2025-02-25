  • Tuesday, 25th February, 2025

Aiyedatiwa’s Inauguration, Assurance of Good Governance, Says Campaign Organisation

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) has described the inauguration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, along with that of his deputy, Dr. Olajide Adelami, as assurance of good governance.

The body in a statement in Akure by its State Director of Information, Mr. Kayode Fasua, said Aiyedatiwa and his deputy typified two round pegs plugged to round holes, to bring about good governance, progress, and rapid development.

” This evidently accounts for why, throughout last year, especially preparatory to the November governorship election, the LACO-FSIC worked relentlessly, criss-crossing the length and breath of the state, covering the 18 local government areas, to preach the gospel of Aiyedatiwa candidacy.

“Gladly, however, the last one-year plus has proved clearly that Governor Aiyedatiwa and his team are determined to rescue Ondo State from its hiatus through infrastructural development, urban-rural industrialisation, mass agricultural crop production, sound education polices, affordable and effective health delivery services, among others.

The LACO-FSIC recalled that Aiyedatiwa shortly after he assumed office, employed hundreds of youths into the state civil service and also approved over N3 billion as grants for agricultural programmes to engage farmers and agro-allied professionals with a view to alleviating poverty and improving the home economy.

Fasua, on behalf of the LACO-FSIC, also recalled, “We were equally impressed that the governor had cleared arrears of salaries owed civil servants and arrears of retirees’ unpaid pensions and gratuities; this is indeed soul-lifting.”

He equally noted that parents are especially grateful to the Governor for providing shuttle buses for pupils and students.

“Aiyedatiwa’s achievements are too numerous to mention, and he particularly seized the opportunity of the outgoing dry season to fix several roads spread across the 18 local government areas,” he further applauded.

Fasua thus, on behalf of the Convener, Baba Aladura Dipo Okeyomi, aka Carry Go; Co-convener, Prince Biyi Poroye; Director-General, Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, and the entire members of the LACO-FSIC, wished Governor Aiyedatiwa a successful tenure of office.

