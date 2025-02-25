‘After June 12 Debacle, Nigerians Believe Votes No Longer Count’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former presidential candidate of the defunct Alliance for New Nigeria(ANN), Fela Durotoye, has said that the annulment of June 12, 1993, presidential election by former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, has a “devastating impact on the trajectory as a nation”.

According to the leadership coach, most Nigerians concluded that their votes don’t count after the controversial annulment of the election adjudged by many as one of the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history.

Durotoye, who was a guest on a television programme, said the annulment of the June 12 presidential had negatively affected the mindset of Nigerians that votes don’t count on election days.

The former presidential candidate said the annulment of the June 12 election over three decades ago tampered with the voting behaviour of Nigerians and enthroned the culture of electoral apathy in the populace.

He said: “The past does not shape the future; it only shapes the present. It is now that matters because we like to look back at the things that happened.”

“I would almost have not wanted to comment about the IBB book launch except for the fact that it had such a devastating impact on our trajectory as a nation.

“One of the most devastating things that we didn’t realise was that it was that particular moment that the people came to the conclusion that ‘our votes don’t count’. From that moment was when you start hearing: ‘Our votes don’t count’. It was that annulment that embedded that (votes not counting) into the consciousness of the people.

“The danger of ‘my votes don’t count’ is that the majority have become the minority. Look at the number of registered voters and look at the number of votes that are counted.”

Durotoye said there are four kinds of votes – mobilised votes, monetised votes, manufactured votes, and manipulated votes. According to him, all the categories of votes were not up to half of the total registered voters in the 2023 general election.

Even with all of that, go and look at the number of votes that are cast and the number of registered voters, and you realise that the concept of ‘my votes don’t count’ is the most powerful thing that the rulers have used to suppress us.

“For instance, in the last election, there were 93 million registered voters but only about 23 million votes were counted including manufactured and manipulated votes. 70 million people did not vote. That is the majority,” he said.