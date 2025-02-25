Afrobasket 2025: FG Pledges to Support D’Tigers in Angola 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Government has assured Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, of maximum support at August’s 2025 FIBA Afrobasket Tournament in Angola to ensure a victorious outing.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, made the pledge yesterday in a statement signed by his SA (Media and Publicity) Office of the Chairman NSC, Clement Nwankpa.

The team secured qualification to the tournament in convincing fashion at the mini tournament in Tripoli, Libya by beating Libya, Uganda and Cape Verde in the final window of qualification.

Dikko said that all outstanding issues will be promptly addressed to ensure the players and the team are focused on the competition.

“We last won this trophy in 2015. Based on our podium performance campaign, it won’t be out of place to target another success in Angola. They can be assured of our support at the Commission. I, my DG, Hon. Bukola Olopade, and everyone at NSC are committed to this one”, observed Dikko.

He also assured stakeholders that the NSC will continue to advocate for the domestic development of the various sports in fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dikko congratulated the team for getting the job done at the qualifiers and opined that having more players from the domestic league in future campaigns will make such accomplishments stellar.

“I looked at the final rooster of 12 players and there were just two home-based players. We are planing to get to that territory where more players from the domestic league will be involved. Experts always say that a country’s national team is as good as its league. This postulation is applicable to all team sports, basketball inclusive and indeed other sports.

“Our growth in basketball will be measured by how many players from the home scene are good enough to play for the national team and not players who went abroad to make name for themselves in the advanced leagues before becoming key to the national team.

“This is why we will not relent in our efforts to have thriving domestic tournaments in all our sports. It is a mandate from the President and we are only the implementers. So we will work hand in hand with NBBF to make the domestic league stronger,” Dikko said.

He also said the internal acrimony in the NBBF will be addressed in order for the domestic growth of basketball to be realized.

“We will work in conjunction with the NBBF to settle any and all mitigating issues. Everyone needs to be on the same page so that we can pull in the same direction”, concludes the NSC Chief.