AbdulRazaq Vows Food Security for Kwarans, Flags Off Agro Input Fair

•Lower food prices ahead of Ramadan, monarch appeals to traders

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Wole Ayodele in Jalingo





Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State yesterday said his administration would leave no stone unturned towards providing food security for the people of the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin during the launch of the State Agro Inputs Fair for the year 2025.

The Fair, organised by the Kwara Agricultural Development Project (KWADP), an agency under the State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, will last for five days.

In another development, the District Head of Jalingo and Galadima of Muri Emirate, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Lamido Abba Tukur has appealed to farmers and traders in Taraba State to lower the cost of food items in the spirit of Ramadan.

Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his coronation held on Sunday in Jalingo, Alhaji Abba Tukur, urged the traders to consider the plight of the poor masses and bring down the prices of food items especially that Ramadan is just few days away.

Meanwhile, in achieving food security, AbdulRazaq said the launch of the agro inputs fair is to provide farmers early access to high-quality inputs at affordable prices, training, mechanisation support, climate advisory, and market linkages

AbdulRazaq, represented at the event by his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi stated: “This fair is not just about agro inputs. It is about innovation, knowledge sharing, and creating solutions that will drive agricultural productivity.

“It is a platform where farmers, researchers, and industry leaders connect, exchange ideas, and access cutting-edge solutions that will define the future of farming in Kwara.

“Kwara is not just participating in Nigeria’s agricultural transformation; it is leading the charge. The bar has been set, and there is no going back.

“The goal is clear: greater yields, lower food prices, and a thriving, self-sufficient agricultural economy.”

Recalling how Kwara recorded the lowest food inflation rate for three consecutive months last year in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Governor called the ranking a testament to his administration’s efforts, smart policies, and strategic investments.

He lauded the local farmers for their relentless hard work and said they have been complementing the government to achieve food sufficiency in the state.

Also speaking at the event, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, said the fair sought to equip the farmers with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to maximize productivity and profitability this season.

She said: “The government is committed to strengthening agriculture through mechanization, provision of extension services for farmers, distribution of inputs, provision of tractors to local governments, and support for dry-season farming.

“Beyond discounted fertilizers, seeds, and agrochemicals, this fair provides practical workshops on modern farming techniques, pest control, and post-harvest management.

“Farmers will also benefit from NiMET’s climate advisory for informed decision-making, security insights to protect their investments, and opportunities like the outgrowers scheme for expanded market access. I urge all participants to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Umar Mahmud Aboki, also hailed the governor for the initiative, saying the programme attests to the commitment of his administration to supporting farmers and advancing the agricultural sector in the state.

Elerin of Adanla, Oba Dr David Oyerinola Adedunmoye, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers in attendance, described the fair as unique and timely.

On his part, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Lamido Abba Tukur lamented that the daily increment in the prices of food has become worrisome and has further worsened the economic challenges of indigent persons which may hinder their ability to diligently observe the Ramadan fasting period.

According to the traditional ruler, “I wish to appeal to both farmers and traders to consider the plight of the poor people and reduce the prices of food items. The daily increase in the prices of food items is worsening the economic challenges of the indigent persons.

“I want people in control of this aspect to consider the situation of poor people. The devaluation of the Naira in exchange for food is a terrible signal that the state of the indigent persons would worsen if not urgently addressed”

Alhaji Abba Tukur took time to commend the Taraba State governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, for his unrelenting war against insecurity in the state which according to him, is unprecedented in the annals of the state’s history.

Describing the governor’s efforts in curbing insecurity as outstanding, the traditional ruler stressed the fight against banditry, kidnapping and communal clashes has engendered peace and enhanced the economic fortunes of the state.

In his words: “My decision to celebrate 40 years on the throne as Galadima today is due to Governor Kefas’ deliberate fight against insecurity in Taraba.

“The governor’s fight against banditry has brought peace, not only in Jalingo but to the entire Taraba that has facilitated people’s access to different means of daily earnings.

“As a traditional ruler, I find no joy in life when my people cannot access their farms and businesses due to insecurity. I want to sincerely commend Governor Agbu Kefas for the outstanding fight against insecurity in Taraba State which is gradually restoring life, not only to the depressed persons but to the entire citizens”

In their separate speeches on the occasion, the Lamido Bakundi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammad Gidado Misa, and the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Kabiru Marafa, described the Galadima as a repository of knowledge whose leadership qualities is unparalleled.

They both noted that the activities and conduct of the Galadima has become a reference point among the traditional institution in the state and prayed to God to continue to grant him good health and wisdom in his service to the state in particular and the nation in general.