TAJBank Gets New Global Rating, Wins Islamic Bank Award

Nigeria’s fastest growing non-interest banking services provider, TAJBank Limited, has again consolidated its frontline position as Nigeria’s most innovative and value-driven non-interest lender, has won an award at the just concluded IFN Awards in Dubai.

The ‘Best Islamic Bank in Nigeria’ award was won by TAJBank through a global survey/poll conducted by the IFN.

Speaking shortly after the conferment of the Best Islamic Bank Award on TAJBank inDubai, which is considered as one of most highly rated awards in the Islamic Finance Industry, the bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Hamid Joda, attributed the global recognition to “our Board, management and staff’s commitment to best industry standards in products and services’ packaging and delivery to our highly cherished and growing customers.

“We want to thank IFN for the very credible poll that indicated that TAJBank is leading the non-interest banking segment of Nigeria and also assure our growing customers that, as our mantra says, TAJBank’s only interest is the customers,” Joda added.

In his brief comments, the bank’s Co-Founder/Executive Director, Sherif Idi, described the IFN award, “as a testament to our relentless efforts to ensure that TAJBank is the preferred choice for customers that are looking for the best in service standards powered by a well-groomed professionals and powered by world class technological assets.”