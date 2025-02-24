Senate Gas Committee Faults Natasha’s Claims on Kogi’s Five Mini LNG Plants

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has dismissed claims by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan that she influenced the citing of the five mini-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.



Jarigbe rather said the senate through its Committee on Gas, actually influenced the siting of the five mini-LNG Plants in Ajaokuta.

The Cross River North Senator in a press statement he issued and personally signed in Abuja on Sunday, said the clarification was necessary in view of the social media comments linking the incident at the Senate chamber last week Thursday to Natasha’s roles in facilitating the projects to her state.

Setting the records straight, Jarigbe clarified that the five mini-LNG plants namely, Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, and LNG Aretee were private sector-driven initiatives and not federal government projects.



Jarigbe said he was reacting to recent misconceptions and inquiries raised by concerned Nigerians regarding the citing of the five mini-LNG plants in Ajaokuta.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had on Friday during a telephone interview on a live Human Rights radio show, popularly known as ‘Brekete Family’ in Abuja while narrating her side of the face-off between herself and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio made reference to the projects.



She had attributed her removal as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content to her influence in citing of the five mini-LNG plants in Ajaokuta.

However, Jarigbe described her claims as completely unfounded.

He explained that the ventures were not driven or coordinated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), nor were they influenced by any Senator or political entity.

Jarigbe added the decision to locate the LNG plants was solely decided by the private investors after they carefully assessed the economic viability, availability of a gas pipeline, and access to Gas for the effective functioning of the plants.



Jarigbe explained that just like himself, Natasha and other members of the National Assembly were invited to partake in the ground breaking ceremony of the projects.

He said their presence at the occasion however had in no way indicated undue influence in the siting of the projects.



Part of the statement read: “The misconception that the siting of these projects in Ajaokuta was done at the behest of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan is completely unfounded.

“The claim that her role or involvement in the siting of the LNG plants played a part in her replacement is categorically incorrect.



“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, I have received numerous inquiries from concerned Nigerians questioning why Ajaokuta was selected as the site for these plants.

“Private investors make decisions based on the profitability and sustainability of their investments, not political affiliations or considerations.

“There is no protection or immunity outside the Chamber, and we must exercise restraint and circumspection in our speeches and actions.

“Our behavior and words must reflect the dignity and responsibility vested in us by the people of Nigeria. The law does not provide immunity for a senator who defames anyone.

“Finally, I urge my distinguished colleagues to review and adhere to the Senate Standing Orders and to conduct ourselves in a manner that upholds the sanctity of the Senate and the high office we hold.”