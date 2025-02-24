OnePipe Launches Automated Payment Solution for Financial Transactions

Emma Okonji

OnePipe, at the weekend in Lagos, launched its automated payment solution called PaywithAccount, designed to ease financial transactions between merchants and customers, and to also enhance digital transformation in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, Founder/Chief Plumber, OnePipe, Mr. Ope Adeoye, said 19 banks were already connected to the solution in order to facilitate payments from customers’ bank accounts, after a successful business transaction.

According to him, the solution seeks to address the challenges faced by businesses when trying to access money from customers after a successful business transaction.

“With PaywithAccount, merchants and small business owners will overcome the challenge of running after customers to get payments done after any business transaction. They do not even need to send account number to them and follow up with them. The system will pull from their accounts directly although with their consent and their approval. If payment is delayed by the customer, the system will keep reminding them by sending notifications via emails and WhatsApp messages,” Adeoye said.

Addressing the issue of safety, Adeoye said several safety measures had been built into the solution. “Before an account can be debited at all, the customer needs to give consent. Then every transaction comes via an approve button and could be declined by the customer if such transaction is not clear to the customer, and there is special customer website, where merchants and customers can interact, Adeoye added.

Presenting a keynote speech at the launch, Executive Director, Nigeria InterBank Settlement System (NIBSS), Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, commended OnePipe for the initiative, adding that the solution will ensure that people are able to get funds for services or goods that they sold.