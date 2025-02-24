Nigerian Female Makes History with Nobel Prize Nomination

Zuriel Oduwole, an advocate for peace, education, and gender equality, has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

At just 22, she has actively engaged in global diplomatic efforts, influencing discussions on education and peace, working to create opportunities for marginalized communities and promote meaningful change.

Her nomination recognises her efforts and reflects Nigeria’s growing influence on the global stage.

Born in Los Angeles to Nigerian grandparents, Oduwole has engaged with over 35 world leaders, including presidents and prime ministers, to discuss policy and development issues. Her efforts focus on improving education access for marginalized communities and promoting systemic change.

At 13, Oduwole mediated a territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela, meeting with then-President David Granger at the United Nations to emphasize the importance of peaceful dialogue. In 2020, she consulted with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on global peace strategies during the Arab blockade of Qatar, which concluded peacefully in 2021.

Her advocacy for education, which she views as fundamental to both development and stability, has been central to her mission from an early age.

In 2017, at just 14, she met with then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the State Department to push for ‘reward-based’ education programs in developing nations, particularly to improve school retention for girls.

This engagement with U.S. leadership reinforced her global efforts to promote

education as a driver of peace and opportunity.

Upon learning of her Nobel Peace Prize nomination, Oduwole expressed

humility and surprise. “I have never sought recognition, only to speak up where

it’s needed,” she said. “This honor reflects the urgent need to invest in young voices as agents of change.”