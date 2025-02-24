LASAA Addresses Concerns Over Abati Baracks Billboard Safety

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA)has said that it is responding to the urgent concerns raised by a group in Surulere area of Lagos State, military officers and their families living in Abati Barrack over a giant billboard that has fallen twice, causing injuries and harm to lives and properties in the area.

The agency in a statement unequivocally disassociates itself from actions capable of endangering the lives and property of citizens, “and will continue to ensure that structural integrity is maintained in the deployment of any advertising structure in Lagos as billboards capable of causing deaths or destruction will not be allowed to stand.”

“LASAA would like to reiterate its unwavering commitment to ensuring the integrity and safety of all advertising structures across Lagos State. We wish to also state for public information that the billboard in Abati Barrack is not registered by the Agency, therefore, it is illegal. LASAA had consistently made efforts before that incident happened to regulate all advertising structures within and around the Nigeria Military, Police, and the Airforce formations in Lagos, but were not given the required support to regulate advertising structures within their territory.

“They are seen acting outside their purview. It is, however, important to allow LASAA perform its mandate without any fear or intimidation in the State to avert issues of falling advertisement structures and illegalities in these formations. The owner of the billboard identified as Radius Resources Limited has been sanctioned by LASAA and suspended since October 24, 2024 due to unethical practice, consequently, has no right to reinstall the fallen billboard,” it said.

The Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Fatiu Akiolu stated that: “We strongly urge all entities, the outdoor advertising practitioners, including military, airforce, and police formations, to collaborate with LASAA and comply with existing laws and regulations governing billboard installations.”

“We must work together to ensure that advertising practices in Lagos are safe, respectful, and sustainable, while also prioritizing the safety of lives and property of Lagos’ residents as well as visitors’.” Similarly, he stated that: “The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we take incidents like this very seriously. We are dedicated to enforcing standards that protect the public from potential hazards associated with faulty or improperly installed billboards,” he maintained.